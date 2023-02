Emergency services secure the evidence after the shooting of a 16-year-old, who was critically injured in Bramsche, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. German police say an 81-year-old man shot a teenager in the northern town of Bramsche on Tuesday, before turning the firearm on himself. Police said the man, an Italian citizen, and the 16-year-old victim both suffered life-threatening injuries and were being treated in nearby hospitals. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

An 81-year-old man shot a teenager in the northern town of Bramsche before turning the firearm on himself, German police said Tuesday.

Police said the man, an Italian citizen, and the 16-year-old victim both suffered life-threatening injuries and were being treated in nearby hospitals.

The gunman and the victim were known to each other, prosecutors in Osnabrueck said.

Police are investigating the man on suspicion of attempted murder.