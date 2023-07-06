Germany, Netherlands arrest 9 over an alleged plan for attacks in line with Islamic State group

Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Sweltering heat across the planet
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
World News

Germany, Netherlands arrest 9 over an alleged plan for attacks in line with Islamic State group

 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Nine people from central Asia were arrested in Germany and the Netherlands on Thursday in connection alleged plans to carry out attacks in Germany in line with the Islamic State group’s ideology, authorities said.

Seven men arrested in Germany are accused of founding a militant group and of supporting IS, German federal prosecutors said. All had known each other for a long time, had radical Islamic views and came to Germany more or less simultaneously from Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year, they added.

A year ago, the suspects allegedly formed a group that aimed to carry out attacks in Germany. According to prosecutors, the group was in contact with an IS offshoot, Islamic State Khorasan Province.

Other news
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michele Tantussi)
Germany’s top court blocks a parliament vote on a contentious bill to replace heat sources in homes
Germany’s highest court has blocked government plans to hold a vote in parliament this week on a contentious plan to encourage home owners to replace fossil fuel heating systems with cleaner alternatives.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michele Tantussi)
German Cabinet approves a lower 2024 budget as it eyes a return to financial ‘normality’
Germany’s Cabinet has approved a draft 2024 budget that foresees lower spending with defense among the exceptions.
A court official, left, removes the handcuffs from the defendant, who is covering his face with a file folder, in the hearing room of the Regional Court in Ulm, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. A court in Germany has convicted a man who attacked two girls and killed one of them last year and sentenced him to life in prison. (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP)
A man who attacked 2 girls with a knife in Germany and killed 1 is sentenced to life in prison
A court in Germany has convicted a man who attacked two girls and killed one of them last year and sentenced him to life in prison.
FILE - A dead chub and other dead fish are floating in the Oder River near Brieskow-Finkenheerd, eastern Germany, on Aug. 11, 2022. Germany’s government has accused Poland of failing to stop the dumping of pollutants that contributed to the deaths of hundreds of tons of fish in the Oder River in 2022. (Frank Hammerschmidt/dpa via AP, File)
Germany alleges Poland hasn’t stopped pollution that led to fish die-off in Oder River
Germany’s government has accused Poland of failing to stop the dumping of pollutants that contributed to the deaths of hundreds of tons of fish in the Oder River.

Its members had checked out possible targets in Germany and attempted to procure weapons, but “there was no concrete plan for an attack at the time of today’s arrest,” prosecutors said in a statement. All but one of the men arrested in Germany had been collecting money for IS since April 2022 and transferring it to the group, they added.

In the Netherlands, the public prosecution service said that a 29-year-old Tajik man and his 31-year-old Kyrgyz wife, who had been living in the country since last year, were arrested on suspicion of committing preparatory acts for attacks. The man is also suspected of membership in IS.

Police suspect that the man “was given the order to plot a terrorist attack,” the prosecution service said in a statement. It said the plans were serious enough for prosecutors to intervene, although they were “not yet concrete.”

German prosecutors said the man arrested in the Netherlands belonged to the group formed by the other suspects.

The arrests in Germany were made in various locations in North Rhine-Westphalia state, which borders the Netherlands. German prosecutors identified the men arrested there as Turkmen citizen Ata A., Kyrgyz national Abrorjon K., and Tajik citizens Mukhammadshujo A., Nuriddin K., Shamshud N., Said S. and Raboni Z.

Their full names weren’t released in line with German privacy rules.