Dallas Cowboys
Reno Air Races crash
Russell Brand
Travis Hunter injury
Drew Barrymore
World News

Report on racism against Roma and Sinti in Germany shows widespread discrimination

Romani Rose, the head of the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma, attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Germany's leading Roma and Sinti group presented its first report on discrimination and racism against the minority community on Monday which recorded 621 incidents in the last year. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
1 of 2 | 

Romani Rose, the head of the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma, attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Germany’s leading Roma and Sinti group presented its first report on discrimination and racism against the minority community on Monday which recorded 621 incidents in the last year. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Romani Rose, the head of the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Germany's leading Roma and Sinti group presented its first report on discrimination and racism against the minority community on Monday which recorded 621 incidents in the last year. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
2 of 2 | 

Romani Rose, the head of the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Germany’s leading Roma and Sinti group presented its first report on discrimination and racism against the minority community on Monday which recorded 621 incidents in the last year. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s leading Roma and Sinti group recorded hundreds of incidents of discrimination and racism against the minority community in the past year, a report said Monday, warning that increasing nationalism and right-wing extremism is contributing to violence against Germany’s minorities.

The Central Council of German Sinti and Roma said that of the 621 incidents recorded, most were cases of discrimination and “verbal stereotyping.” But there were also 11 cases of threats, 17 attacks and one case of “extreme violence,” the group said, adding that racism against Roma and Sinti is likely much higher because many cases are not reported.

Roma and Sinti are recognized minorities in Germany. Around 60,000 Sinti and 10,000 Roma live in Germany, according to Germany’s Federal Agency for Civil Education.

The report “clearly shows the dangers of increasing nationalism and right-wing extremism, which again leads to aggression and violence against Sinti and Roma and other minorities,” the head of the group, Romani Rose, told reporters in Berlin.

Other news
Modern architecture stands above the medieval ritual bath (mikveh) discovered in 2007, in Erfurt, Germany, Monday Sept. 11, 2023. A U.N. committee voted Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, to name a group of medieval-era Jewish sites in the eastern German city of Erfurt as a World Heritage Site, the second time Jewish heritage has been added to the list in Germany in recent years. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)
UNESCO names Erfurt’s medieval Jewish buildings in Germany as a World Heritage Site
Members of the climate protection group Last Generation have sprayed the Brandenburg Gate with orange paint in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. All six columns were affected, said a police spokesman on Sunday morning. Emergency forces were on the scene, there had been arrests. The Last Generation said that prepared fire extinguishers had been used for the action. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)
Climate activists spray Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate with orange paint
A man is taken away by police officers in Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, after clashes at a gathering of Eritrean groups. (Jason Tschepljakow/dpa via AP)
Dozens are injured at an Eritrean event in Germany, including 26 police officers

The case of “extreme violence” took place in the western German state Saarland earlier this year, when people in two cars insulted members of the community “in an anti-Gypsy manner” and then shot at them with a compressed air weapon. Several people were injured, according to the Office for Antiziganism Reports that compiled the findings for 2022.

Roma who have fled the war in Ukraine were disproportionally affected by the discrimination, the report says.

The report also pointed out that about half of the recorded cases of discrimination took place “at the institutional level,” meaning member of the Roma and Sinti were discriminated by employees of state institutions such as the police, youth welfare offices, job centers or municipal administrations responsible for accommodating refugees.

“The state must finally take on responsibility and guarantee the protection of Sinti and Roma against violence, exclusion and discrimination,” said Mehmet Daimagueler, the German government’s commissioner against antiziganism.

During the Third Reich, the Nazis persecuted and murdered an estimated 220,000 to 500,000 European Sinti and Roma.