U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, testifies before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Congress holds UFO hearing
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
Deadly typhoon strikes the Philippines
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Actor Kevin Spacey addresses the media outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A Jury cleared Kevin Spacey of nine sex offences. The Hollywood star, 64, had been on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of sexually assaulting four men in the period between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup
Business

Mediators put forward a proposal to end a lengthy German railway pay dispute

FILE - ICE trains are parked near the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 27, 2023. Mediators on Wednesday presented their proposal to end a long-running pay dispute between Germany's main national railway operator and a major union, a two-year settlement that would head off damaging all-out strikes. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - ICE trains are parked near the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 27, 2023. Mediators on Wednesday presented their proposal to end a long-running pay dispute between Germany’s main national railway operator and a major union, a two-year settlement that would head off damaging all-out strikes. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
FILE - A person stands on an empty station platform at the main station in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Mediators on Wednesday presented their proposal to end a long-running pay dispute between Germany's main national railway operator and a major union, a two-year settlement that would head off damaging all-out strikes. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - A person stands on an empty station platform at the main station in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Mediators on Wednesday presented their proposal to end a long-running pay dispute between Germany’s main national railway operator and a major union, a two-year settlement that would head off damaging all-out strikes. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Mediators on Wednesday presented their proposal to end a long-running pay dispute between Germany’s main national railway operator and a major union, a two-year settlement that would head off damaging all-out strikes.

The EVG union agreed last month to take the dispute to arbitration after talks with state-owned operator Deutsche Bahn broke down. The union, which already staged hours-long or one-day “warning strikes,” a common tactic in German negotiations, had threatened to move on to open-ended strike action. The mediators, former government minister Thomas de Maiziere and labor lawyer Heide Pfarr, started work last week.

The pair on Wednesday presented a proposal that they said was backed by both Deutsche Bahn and EVG negotiators, but it will still need the approval of EVG members in a ballot in the coming weeks.

It centers on a pay increase of 410 euros ($453) per month in two stages as part of a deal that would be valid for 25 months. There would also be a one-off, tax-free payment in October of 2,850 euros for each employee to counter high inflation.

Other news
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike
FILE - Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. A federal appeals court Friday, July 21, said it will reconsider its March ruling that Musk unlawfully threatened employees with a loss of stock options in a 2018 Twitter post amid an organizing effort by the United Auto Workers union. (AP Photo/ Benjamin Fanjoy, File)
Threat or not? Elon Musk gets new hearing on tweet about Tesla workers’ stock amid UAW union effort
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike deadline nears. The Teamsters said Friday that they will resume contract negotiations with UPS, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know

The government, trying to address the impact of rising prices while preventing an inflationary spiral, has been keen to promote such tax-free payments, which have featured in other wage deals in recent months.

EVG originally sought a 650-euro raise, or 12% for railway workers at higher pay grades, and for a salary agreement to be valid for 12 months rather than Deutsche Bahn’s proposed 27 months.

Pfarr said it would be “the most expensive wage settlement in the history of Deutsche Bahn.” But she said that “an open-ended strike with an uncertain outcome (would) be prevented, along with reputational damage to both Deutsche Bahn and EVG.”

The union’s chief negotiator, Kristian Loroch, said the proposal would mean that “almost all members will benefit from a wage rise in the double-digit percentage area.”

During the dispute, Deutsche Bahn accused EVG of trying to score points in a bitter, long-held rivalry with the other main railway workers’ union — and the settlement, if approved, may only be the prelude to the next dispute. The rival and traditionally more aggressive union, GDL, is due to start negotiations for its members this fall.

The past few months have seen plenty of tense salary negotiations in Europe’s biggest economy as inflation remains high, currently above 6%.

In April, government officials and labor unions reached a pay deal for more than 2.5 million public-sector workers, ending a lengthy dispute after arbitrators were called in to propose a compromise.