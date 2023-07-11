German court convicts Syrian IS member of war crimes for torturing captives
BERLIN (AP) — A German court convicted a Syrian man Tuesday of torturing captives while he was a member of the Islamic State group in Syria.
The Berlin regional court found Raed E. guilty of war crimes, membership of a foreign terrorist organization and other offences. It sentenced the defendent, whose surname wasn’t released in line with German privacy rules, to 11 years imprisonment.
Prosecutors said the 32-year-old joined IS in 2014 and participated in targeted attacks on the Shueitat tribe in the Deir el-Zour region of eastern Syria.
Other news
A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while awaiting trial for a shooting in North Carolina has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for attacking police with a flagpole during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
The Oakland Athletics have started the process of applying to Major League Baseball to move to Las Vegas.
Jurors in a Michigan court have begun deliberations in a dispute over the final will of music superstar Aretha Franklin.
The Egyptian government says that it has inked a series of deals to sell off $1.9 billion worth of stakes in state-owned companies.
A man who was detained and brutally tortured by the defendant testified at the trial.
The defendant left Syria in 2015 and traveled to Germany, where he was arrested last year.
The ruling can be appealed.