FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, top, celebrates with her teammates after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Women’s World Cup highlights
World News

3 workers drown in drainage system at a waste disposal company in Germany

 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Three workers at a waste disposal and recycling company in southern Germany died on Tuesday apparently drowning in a drainage system, police said.

The accident happened at the company’s premises in the Weyarn municipality, southeast of Munich, on Tuesday morning, Bavarian police said in a statement.

One of the men was working in a water-filled drain, and two colleagues who had lost contact with him climbed in to help him. There was no further sign of life from the three.

Other news
FILE - A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. European Union agriculture ministers are meeting to discuss ways of moving grain vital to global food security out of Ukraine after Russia halted a deal that allowed the exports. At the same time, they want to protect prices for farmers in countries bordering the war-ravaged nation. The ministers are meeting Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Brussels for the first time since Russia pulled the plug on the wartime deal last week.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
EU agriculture officials work on ways to move Ukrainian grain to the world
The European Union will look at helping fund the costly transportation of grain out of Ukraine after Russia halted a deal that allowed Black Sea exports vital to global food security.
Teachers Laura Nickel, right, and Max Teske pose for a photograph after an interview with The Associated Press in Cottbus, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Two teachers in eastern Germany tried to counter the far-right activities of students at their small town high school. Disheartened by what they say was a lack of support from fellow educators, Laura Nickel and Max Teske decided to leave Mina Witkojc School in Burg. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Two teachers called out far-right activities at their German school. Then they had to leave town.
Two teachers in eastern Germany say they spent months unsuccessfully trying to counter the far-right atmosphere at their small town high school.
Morocco's goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi tries to punch the ball away as players collide in front of the Moroccan net, leading to an own goal, during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Morocco in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Morocco shifts focus to next game after a big loss in its Women’s World Cup debut
Morocco’s debut game at the Women’s World Cup ended in a 6-0 loss to two-time champion Germany in what head coach Reynald Pedros described as a “David versus Goliath” contest.
Germany's Alexandra Popp takes a shot during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Morocco in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Popp returns in scoring form for Germany at Women’s World Cup
Alexandra Popp makes an impressive return to the international stage with a pair of goals in Germany’s 6-0 win over Morocco in its Women’s World Cup opener.

Firefighters and rescuers were called to the scene. Divers were unable to locate the three missing men immediately because of high water. Their bodies were recovered only when the water level was lowered by “technical means,” police said.

The three men were aged 20, 27 and 28 and lived in the region.

Police were working to determine how the accident happened.