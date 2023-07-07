Banda answers Popp in 112th minute for Zambia to beat Germany 3-2 in Women’s World Cup warmup

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
Sports

Banda answers Popp in 112th minute for Zambia to beat Germany 3-2 in Women’s World Cup warmup

Zambian players celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the women's international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, Friday July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)
1 of 4 | 

Zambian players celebrate after scoring their side’s second goal during the women’s international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, Friday July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Recheal Kundananji from Zambia, right, celebrates with her colleagues Barbra Banda, left, Avell Chitundu and Ochumba Oseke Lubanij after scoring their side's second goal during the women's international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, Friday July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)
2 of 4 | 

Recheal Kundananji from Zambia, right, celebrates with her colleagues Barbra Banda, left, Avell Chitundu and Ochumba Oseke Lubanij after scoring their side’s second goal during the women’s international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, Friday July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lina Magullfrom Germany, left, fights for the ball with Agness Musesa from Zambia, center, during the women's international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, Friday July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)
3 of 4 | 

Lina Magullfrom Germany, left, fights for the ball with Agness Musesa from Zambia, center, during the women’s international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, Friday July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left, Sjoeke N'sken, Sara D'britz and Alexandra Popp of Germany look dejected after Zambia scored their side's second goal during the women's international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, Friday July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)
4 of 4 | 

From left, Sjoeke N’sken, Sara D’britz and Alexandra Popp of Germany look dejected after Zambia scored their side’s second goal during the women’s international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, Friday July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

FÜRTH, Germany (AP) — Zambia captain Barbra Banda scored in the 12th minute of injury time to negate Alexandra Popp’s equalizer two minutes before and deal Germany a 3-2 defeat in their last game before the Women’s World Cup.

Popp, the Germany captain, thought she salvaged at least a draw on Friday when she scored in the 110th minute, the second of two injury time goals for the home team.

But Banda made the most of a poor throw-in from Klara Bühl when she raced clear and let fly with a chip over Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms from about 20 meters for the winner.

Other news
Alex Morgan, left, and Lindsey Horan speak to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan selected US captains ahead of the Women’s World Cup
Forward Alex Morgan and midfielder Lindsey Horan were selected co-captains of the U.S. national team headed to the Women’s World Cup.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks at the opening of the extraordinary hybrid 140th IOC Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)
IOC cites support from 120 non-aligned nations to let Russians try to compete at Paris Olympics
The International Olympic Committee cites support from 120 nations for its moves toward letting some Russian and Belarusian athletes qualify for the Paris Olympics.
FILE - Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar arrives for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, on Aug. 30, 2018. Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
Ex-Netherlands goalie Van der Sar in intensive care after a bleed around his brain, Ajax says
Ajax says former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed around his brain.
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Philipsen secures hat trick of Tour de France stage wins, Vingegaard stays in yellow
Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen has secured a hat trick of Tour de France stages by winning a mass sprint in Bordeaux.

It was the outstanding Banda’s second goal, the first set up by Racheal Kundananji in the 48th minute after a German player lost possession. Kundananji capitalized on another mistake to score Zambia’s second in the 54th.

“We conceded three goals on counterattacks, it was definitely too simple, it can’t happen to us like that,” Popp said. “And up front we wasted too many chances.”

The win over the two-time champion will boost Zambia’s confidence ahead of its World Cup debut. Bruce Mwape’s team plays Costa Rica, Japan and Spain in Group C.

While Germany was dominant for much of the game, the speedy Banda was always a threat, and the home team really looked like scoring only after Kundananji’s goal.

Germany midfielder Lina Magull hit the post, Zambia ’keeper Catherine Musonda deflected Sjoeke Nüsken’s header against the post, Sydney Lohmann missed a great opportunity and Carolin Simon hit the crossbar before Lea Schüller finally scored with a header to Simon’s corner in the first minute of injury time.

Popp got the home fans going again when she scored the equalizer, only to be undone by yet another German mistake.

“We need to minimize mistakes,” Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said.

She added Simon, Marina Hegering and Lena Oberdorf all picked up injuries, “a worst case scenario.” The extent of the injuries was yet to be diagnosed.

Germany opens its World Cup campaign on July 24 against Morocco in Group H, where Colombia and South Korea also await.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports