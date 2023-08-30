Hurricane Idalia latest
Rare blue supermoon
Gabon coup attempt
Nebraska women’s volleyball
La Tomatina in Spain
U.S. News

Pennsylvania men charged with trafficking homemade ‘ghost guns,’ silencers

 
Share

HATFIELD, Pa. (AP) — A man who allegedly trafficked “ghost guns” and silencers he assembled at his Philadelphia-area home has been charged along with two friends, authorities said Wednesday.

Tony Phan Ho, 32, and Ritha “Kay” Ngoy, 36, both of Hatfield, and Michael Phan Nguyen, 32, of Lansdale, were all charged with operating a corrupt organization, conspiracy and weapons counts, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Federal investigators began tracking Ho in May, when they learned a shipment of silencer components had been sent to his home, according to court documents. Montgomery County detectives and federal authorities intercepted the package and interviewed Ho.

According to the documents, Ho initially told investigators a friend had accidentally ordered the silencers, but then later said he had purchased the components himself. Ho added that he sometimes builds the upper components of firearms for friends and family as a way to make money.

Other news
FILE - An early election ballot completion area is being prepared at a collection location at the North Park Ice Skating Rink Lodge area, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in McCandless, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to begin voting on legislation Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, to move up the state's 2024 presidential primary date, although the dates under discussion may do little to give the state's voters more say in deciding presidential nominees. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Pennsylvania is considering an earlier 2024 presidential primary, partly to avoid voting on Passover
FILE – This July 27, 2009, file photo shows the Pennsylvania Judicial Center shortly after its completion in Harrisburg, Pa. Millions of dollars that help local governments manage stormwater runoff are at stake as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court considers a lower court’s decision that a state-owned university was not required to pay because of its tax-exempt status, a decision that also raises questions about whether the charges are even legal. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Municipalities say Pennsylvania court ruling on stormwater fees could drain them financially
FILE - Striking writers and actors picket outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. As worker actions continue from Hollywood to Detroit, and new labor unions crop up at firms like Starbucks and Amazon, the White House on Monday was highlighting its effort to bolster worker organizing throughout the U.S. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
As worker actions continue nationwide, White House highlights how administration is helping unions

He denied assembling fully functional ghost guns, which are firearms that don’t have serial numbers, making them difficult to trace.

Before he met with investigators, Ho allegedly asked Ngoy to take some guns and firearm parts so they would not be found in Ho’s home. Ngoy later turned those items over to authorities.

Nguyen asked Ho to build ghost guns for him, authorities said. Nguyen also tried to purchase firearms on Ho’s behalf since Ho cannot legally buy guns due to a prior conviction. This practice is known as straw-purchasing.

Detectives found evidence that Ho sold 15 homemade firearms. However, Steele said Ho had the capability to make significantly more. A search of Ho’s home and shed revealed equipment required to create ghost guns from kits ordered online, as well as AR-15 rifle parts, polymer pistol kits, ammunition and other gun accessories.

Web search records showed Ho purchased more than 200 “firearms related products and body armor” through eBay over the past three years, the documents said. These purchases included pistol slides, barrels and triggers, as well as AR-15 components, ammunition and silencer components.

Ho’s attorney, Richard Blasetti, declined comment on the charges while Nguyen’s attorney, Paul Mallis, did not return a request for comment. Court records did not show an attorney for Ngoy.