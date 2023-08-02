FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Sports

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon retires from soccer at age 45

FILE - Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon kisses the World Cup trophy after defeating France 5-3 in a penalty shootout in the final of the soccer World Cup between Italy and France in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Sunday, July 9, 2006. At age 45 and after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy, a long list of trophies with Juventus and many years when he was considered among the best goalkeepers in soccer, Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle)
FILE - Gianluigi Buffon, goalkeeper of the Italian national soccer team, stretches for a ball during to the first training in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on Aug. 19, 2003. At age 45 and after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy, a long list of trophies with Juventus and many years when he was considered among the best goalkeepers in soccer, Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Maurer)
FILE - Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon salutes the supporters at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on May 10, 2009. At age 45 and after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy, a long list of trophies with Juventus and many years when he was considered among the best goalkeepers in soccer, Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pellaschiar)
FILE - Parma's goalie Gianluigi Buffon prepares to block a penalty kicked by Inter's Ronaldo of Brazil during their Italian League soccer match Parma vs Inter in Parma, on March 8, 1998. At age 45 and after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy, a long list of trophies with Juventus and many years when he was considered among the best goalkeepers in soccer, Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Claudio Miano)
FILE - Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon prepares for the group D World Cup soccer match between Italy and Uruguay at the Arena das Dunas in Natal, Brazil, Tuesday, June 24, 2014. At age 45 and after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy, a long list of trophies with Juventus and many years when he was considered among the best goalkeepers in soccer, Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
FILE - Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, left, and coach Fabio Capello stand next to the trophy after their team clinched the Serie A soccer title, at the San Nicola stadium in Bari, Italy, on May 14, 2006. At age 45 and after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy, a long list of trophies with Juventus and many years when he was considered among the best goalkeepers in soccer, Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
FILE - Italian national team goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action during a training session in Carnago, near Milan, Italy, on June 4, 2007. At age 45 and after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy, a long list of trophies with Juventus and many years when he was considered among the best goalkeepers in soccer, Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pellaschiar)
FILE - Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon reacts at the end of an Italian first division match between AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on May 8, 2005 photo. At age 45 and after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy, a long list of trophies with Juventus and many years when he was considered among the best goalkeepers in soccer, Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pellaschiar/Files)
PARMA, Italy (AP) — At age 45 and after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy, a long list of trophies with Juventus and many years when he was considered among the best goalkeepers in soccer, Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Buffon had one season remaining on his contract with Parma in Serie B and therefore leaves the sport with the same team that he began his professional career with nearly three decades ago.

“That’s all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together,” Buffon wrote on Instagram next to a video of his career highlights.

The pinnacle of Buffon’s career came during the 2006 World Cup, when he conceded only two goals during the seven matches of the Azzurri’s run to the trophy. Neither of those two goals were scored by opponents during open play. One was an own-goal by teammate Cristian Zaccardo and the other was a penalty kick by Zinedine Zidane during the final.

“I experienced Buffon for 25 years, first with Juve and then on the national team — his greatness as a player and as a man,” former coach Marcello Lippi said, adding that he thinks Buffon should take a job with the national team.

At Juventus, Buffon was the backbone behind 10 Serie A titles and stayed with the club even after the 2006 “Calciopoli” scandal that saw the team relegated to Serie B. He helped the Bianconeri win the second division a year after the World Cup title.

“A legend hangs up his gloves today,” Juventus tweeted, “Your saves, your smiles, and your character will be forever remembered. Thank you, and congrats on an incredible career.”

Buffon and Juventus also had two Serie A titles taken away due to the “Calciopoli” match-fixing scandal.

The only big title missing from Buffon’s career was the Champions League, having lost three finals with Juventus — to AC Milan in 2003, to Barcelona in 2015 and to Real Madrid in 2017.

Buffon left Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 only to return to the Turin club a year later as a backup to Wojciech Szczesny. He then made a sentimental return to Parma in 2021.

“Over the course of his illustrious career, which has no equals, Gigi showed an unrivaled ability, determination and passion on and off the field,” Parma president Kyle Krause said. “Parma will always be your home.”

