Giants starter Alex Wood exits early with hamstring injury

San Francisco Giants' Alex Wood throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — San Francisco Giants left-hander Alex Wood exited his start against the Miami Marlins in the third inning Tuesday night because of a strained left hamstring.

Wood planted both feet awkwardly after he came off the mound and fielded Jean Segura’s bunt near the third-base line. He threw out Segura by a step.

But the pitcher limped around the mound, prompting immediate attention from an athletic trainer and Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Wood was replaced by Jakob Junis.

Wood’s outing ended after 2 1/3 innings. He gave up one run and one hit, striking out three and walking one.

The 32-year-old Wood has not completed five innings in any of his three starts this season.

