Seth Brown singles in the 8th inning to send the Athletics past the Giants, 2-1

Oakland Athletics' Jordan Diaz gestures after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics' Jordan Diaz rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics third baseman Jordan Diaz throws out San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson at first base during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada throws out Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers at first base during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants center fielder Luis Matos (29) hits the wall after catching a fly out by Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants center fielder Luis Matos (29) jumps up to catch a fly out at the wall hit by Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics' Esteury Ruiz, right, steals second base next to San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants pitcher Ross Stripling works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, July 10, 2015. Former World Series MVP and four-time All-Star Hamels has retired after his attempt at a comeback with his hometown San Diego Padres fell short. The Padres signed Hamels to a minor league contract in February. They announced his retirement, which agent John Boggs confirmed. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn works against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By JANIE McCAULEY
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Whether it’s veterans Aledmys Díaz and Tony Kemp staying ready off the bench or JJ Bleday moving back over to left field as Esteury Ruiz returned from injury, the unselfish Oakland Athletics know they have to be flexible and fiery and do whatever it takes to try to win games.

Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning with pinch-hitters Díaz and Kemp aboard as the A’s snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Saturday night.

Trevor May (3-4) recorded the final five outs for the victory.

Joc Pederson hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth. The A’s rallied in the bottom half against Ryan Walker (4-1). Diaz singled and Kemp walked before Zack Gelof drew an intentional free pass to bring up Brown.

“All the guys coming off the bench, including myself, it’s fun to be a part of especially when the goal is to win,” Brown said. “You don’t care where you’re at, you don’t care where you come up in the lineup, it’s just about winning.”

Jordan Diaz homered leading off the fifth to break up a scoreless game for the A’s, who had lost the last four matchups with the Giants at the Coliseum, where they drew 37,553 on Saturday. It was the only time Oakland had dropped more than two straight in the rivalry at home. San Francisco has won the season series each of the past two years and took both games at Oracle Park from July 25-26 — so Oakland could salvage a split with a victory Sunday.

Fans from both sides joined together again with chants of “Sell the team!” as a message to A’s owner John Fisher, who plans to move the A’s to Las Vegas.

“The atmosphere within the stadium today was awesome. Everyone from both sides they were electric fan-base wise,” said A’s starter Paul Blackburn, on the mound for the chants for the first time.

Blackburn missed a chance to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year. He allowed two hits, struck out seven with three walks over six scoreless innings.

Bleday made a heads-up defensive gem in the seventh. He caught Brandon Crawford’s fly then fired to first to get Patrick Bailey off the bag for a double play. Kemp gave Bleday some encouraging words durin the game.

“He’s been playing really well lately,” Kemp said. “I was talking to him, I said, ‘I know you had a tough day at the dish but if you’re not swinging it, make an impact on defense,’ and that’s what he did.”

Angel Felipe gave up a one-out walk to Thairo Estrada in the eighth then Wilmer Flores’ single before May relieved.

Ross Stripling struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter over 5 1/3 innings in his 11th start and 17th appearance — and he’s still searching for his first win as a Giant.

Giants center fielder Luis Matos caught Brown’s drive on the wall to end the fourth and save an extra-base hit.

LAUREANO DEPARTS

Outfielder Ramón Laureano was designated for assignment by the A’s as Ruiz came off the injured list — “it’s never easy,” manager Mark Kotsay said of the decision involving Laureano.

“Tough day,” Kotsay said, noting he is hopeful Laureano lands with a contending team for the stretch run. “... I’m thankful that we had Ramon for the time we did.”

The 29-year-old Laureano regularly showed off his strong throwing arm from the outfield during six seasons with Oakland.

“With Esty coming back and looking at playing time and at-bats going forward ... there’s never a good time for something like this, Ramon has been here a long time, but this was the time to move on,” general manager David Forst said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 2B Estrada came off the injured list from a 26-game absence with a fractured left hand and went 1 for 3 with a walk. ... The Giants optioned INF Isan Díaz to Triple-A Sacramento to clear roster room.

Athletics: Oakland also reinstated RHP reliever Dany Jiménez from the 60-day injured list. ... RHP Mason Miller (tightness in his pitching forearm) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session and “felt great, which is a great sign,” Kotsay said. The pitcher is scheduled to pitch live batting practice Tuesday in his next rehab step. ... C Carlos Pérez (broken left thumb) will complete baseball activities Sunday then fly to join Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Alex Cobb (6-3, 3.05 ERA) pitches Sunday for the Giants opposite RHP Luis Medina (3-8, 5.35), looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss at Colorado his last time out as he faces the Giants for the first time.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb