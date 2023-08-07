Allen and Langeliers come through for A’s in 8-6 win over Giants in Bay Bridge series

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Nick Allen homered twice and had three RBIs, Shea Langeliers put Oakland ahead with a two-run single in the sixth inning and the Athletics rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Sunday.

Limited to eight runs over their previous eight games, the last-place A’s outlasted Giants All-Star Alex Cobb and then broke through with three runs in the sixth. Oakland earned its second consecutive victory in the annual Bay Bridge series after losing the first two matchups in San Francisco this year.

Seth Brown doubled twice and had his first triple of the season for Oakland. Zack Gelof added the first three-hit game of his career as the A’s won back-to-back games for the fifth time since their season-high seven-game winning streak in June.

LaMonte Wade Jr. had three hits and two RBIs, and Patrick Bailey singled twice and walked twice for San Francisco. The Giants (61-51) dropped into a tie with the Phillies for the top wild card in the National League.

Allen, a 5-foot-8 shortstop, had a spectacular afternoon with the first multi-homer game of his career, providing the A’s with a pair of highlights on a day they introduced their latest group of inductees into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

Kirby Snead (1-0) retired all three batters he faced on swinging strikeouts to earn his first win since July 12, 2022. Trevor May, the last of six relievers used by A’s manager Mark Kotsay, got three outs for his 11th save.

While continued chants of “Sell the team!” echoed throughout the Coliseum, Allen homered in the second and fifth. Both drives came off Cobb, who wound up with a no-decision against the A’s for the second time in three weeks. Allen also reached on an infield single against Jakob Junis in the eighth.

Cobb, a first-time All-Star this season, allowed seven hits and five runs with three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

After Brown doubled leading off the sixth to chase Cobb, the A’s quickly got to reliever Luke Jackson (1-1).

Brent Rooker reached on a throwing error by four-time Gold Glove shortstop Brandon Crawford, and Jordan Diaz walked to load the bases. A’s rookie Tyler Soderstrom drew a walk to force in a run and cut the Giants’ lead to 6-5.

Langeliers, mired in a 35-for-195 (.179) slump, followed with a sharp single up the middle to put Oakland in front.

Pinch-hitter Tony Kemp added a sacrifice fly off Ryan Walker in the seventh for the A’s.

Oakland starter Luis Medina got 10 outs and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits. The right-hander, who has one win since July 1, walked five and had three strikeouts.

LA RUSSA’S SPECIAL VISIT

Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is thrilled to be cleared to travel again after a health scare unrelated to his heart issue a year ago while managing the White Sox during which he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart. “I’m doing much better,” he said, back in Oakland as the A’s honored their new Hall of Fame class.

The 78-year-old La Russa guided Oakland to three straight World Series from 1988-90, including the ’89 earthquake-interrupted title in a four-game sweep of the Giants.

Former slugger Jason Giambi, who spent his first eight seasons in the majors with the A’s, was among the five inductees.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani, sidelined since July 27 with a flexor strain in his pitching elbow, received a PRP injection and is unlikely to throw for up to two months. Manager Gabe Kapler said the team won’t rule out a return this season “but it’s going to be a while.” … The Giants optioned rookie INF Casey Schmitt to Triple-A Sacramento after Saturday’s game and recalled INF Mark Mathias, who was acquired from Seattle ahead of the trade deadline along with AJ Pollock.

Athletics: The A’s have determined that 1B Ryan Noda will need at least a short rehab assignment as he works back from a fractured jaw. He will take live batting practice against RHP Mason Miller (tightness in his pitching forearm) on Tuesday and if that goes well Noda could begin a rehab assignment Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (9-9, 3.45 ERA) pitches against Patrick Sandoval and the Angels in Los Angeles on Monday. San Francisco’s ace is coming off a strong outing when he beat Arizona last Wednesday, his first victory since July 9.

Athletics: LHP Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 6.52) faces Texas on Monday in the opener of a three-game series in Oakland. Waldichuk in winless in two career starts against the Rangers.

