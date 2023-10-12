Israel-Hamas war
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones misses his second straight practice with a neck injury

1 of 3 | 

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) rubs his eyes during a post NFL football game news conference, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Giants 31-16. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll gesture during a post NFL football game news conference, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Giants 31-16. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By TOM CANAVAN
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed his second straight practice with a neck injury on Thursday and his chances of playing against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night seemed less likely.

Giants coach Brian Daboll did not say much about the injury before practice, adding the fifth-year quarterback’s status would be determined over the next few days.

The Giants (1-4) play at the Bills (3-2) on Sunday night.

Jones had said on Wednesday he hoped to play in the game, but the final decision would be made by the team’s medical personnel.

Jones hurt his neck in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 31-16 loss to Miami. Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel sacked Jones from the blind side and the quarterback’s neck appeared to go forward and snap back in a whiplash-type of movement.

Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract in the offseason, confirmed the injury was akin to whiplash. He missed the final six games of the 2021 season with a neck injury but he said this one is different and not as concerning.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor and practice squad backup Tommy DeVito handled the snaps on Wednesday and Thursday in practice. Jones was not on the field. Taylor would start if Jones can’t play.

Jones is 104 of 151 for 884 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has been sacked 28 times playing behind a line decimated by injuries. The sixth pick in the 2019 draft has rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown.

Daboll also said left tackle Andrew Thomas, backup tackle Matt Peart, rookie center John Michael Schmitz and linebacker Azeez Ojulari also were not practicing Thursday. Tight end Darren Waller, linebacker Micah McFadden and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson returned to practice.

Star running back Saquon Barkley, who sprained an ankle on Sept. 17, is close to returning, Daboll said, possibly against the Bills. He has missed three games.

