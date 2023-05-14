Rookie Fletcher stays hot with homer, triple as D-backs beat Giants 7-2

Arizona Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher watches his three-run triple against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher watches his three-run triple against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX (AP) — Dominic Fletcher watched as good friends and fellow outfielders Alek Thomas, Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy all got the call to the big leagues while he stayed in the minor leagues.

He said there wasn’t much frustration. Instead, he stayed ready.

Now he’s putting up numbers that could keep him in the big leagues for a while.

Fletcher hit a two-run homer and a go-ahead, bases-clearing triple for five RBIs, Zac Gallen pitched 7 2/3 strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Saturday night.

“I just go out, play my game every day and compete,” Fletcher said. “I’m always rooting for those guys, those are my best friends. Now I’m glad to be here and hanging out with them.”

Fletcher has been swinging a hot bat since being called up for his first big-league action in late April, hitting .457 in 35 at-bats.

He hit his first MLB homer on Friday and followed that up with a clutch triple in the sixth inning on Saturday, ripping a line drive into the right-center gap that scored Josh Rojas, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker and pushed the D-backs up 4-1.

That was enough run support for Gallen (6-1), who continues to be one of the best pitchers in the National League. The right-hander gave up two runs on five hits, striking out six and walking two. He now has a 2.35 ERA.

“Just a really impressive outing,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “He gave us a chance to play some catch up.”

The Diamondbacks also made several nice defensive plays. Once again, Fletcher was right in the mix, saving at least one run on a running catch near the wall to end the first inning.

“We can stand out here and talk about me grinding it out and trying to make pitches,” Gallen said. “But the defense made a lot of good plays that kept the game close and bailed me out.”

Fletcher added a two-run homer in the eighth, which just cleared the right field wall over a leaping Michael Conforto. The umpires initially ruled that it didn’t clear the fence, but replay confirmed it was a homer.

Fletcher has nine RBIs over his past two games and 11 RBIs in the series with one game remaining on Sunday.

Giants right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) was cruising with five scoreless innings until his trouble in the sixth. He gave up three runs. San Francisco reliever Scott Alexander surrendered Fletcher’s crucial triple.

Casey Schmitt and Conforto both had two hits for San Francisco.

PIANO MAN

DeSclafini — who left the game in the sixth after just 77 pitches — said he’s dealing with a big toe injury on his left foot due to a mishap while playing piano.

“I was playing piano with my kid and I was trying to help him off the bench and the thing squared my toe up several weeks ago,” DeSclafini said. “The toenail finally just died and it just started affecting me today.”

WHEELS

Marte scored from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to give the D-backs a 5-2 lead.

Giants reliever Tristan Beck uncorked a pitch that bounced in front of home plate and took a big hop toward the D-backs’ dugout. Marte already got a good jump from second base and just kept going once he realized how far the ball had bounced.

MAKING MOVES

Giants: IF Darin Ruf cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent. The veteran was designated for assignment earlier this week.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their four-game series on Sunday. The D-backs will send rookie RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 12.10 ERA) to the mound. The Giants will counter with RHP Logan Webb (3-5, 3.46 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports