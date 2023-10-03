Daniel Jones sacked 10 times as Giants show little in 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If there is any image that should stick in the minds of the New York Giants after being thoroughly beaten by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night it’s the sight of quarterback Daniel Jones being sacked 10 times.

Every time, the $160 million quarterback went back to pass, there was a white shirt or two in his face forcing him to either run, get rid of the ball or hold it as he was sent repeatedly to the turf in the Seahawks’ 24-3 win at MetLife Stadium.

Seattle tied a franchise record with 11 sacks but one of those was recorded against receiver Parris Campbell on a trick play where he was going to throw a pass.

“I mean give credit to their defense,” Jones said after another inept performance by New York’s offense. “They rush hard and play well together, but I’ve got to do a better job getting through my reads, getting the ball out of my hand, and making quick decisions, so I’ll definitely look to work on that.”

If there was one play Jones would like to have back it was a pass to Campbell near the goal line late in the third quarter.

Facing a second and goal at the Seahawks 5, Jones and Campbell weren’t on the same page. The pass was intercepted by rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon and returned 97 yards for a touchdown and a 21-3 lead.

Had New York (1-3) scored a touchdown on the series, it’s a 14-10 game with a quarter to play and it’s a different ballgame. Instead, it was game over, and Giants fans headed to the exits for the second straight home game. They also left early in the 40-0 loss to Dallas on Sept. 10.

“I just felt like the coverage was soft, trying to find someone in the zone and yeah, obviously, terrible decision and awful mistake, so I can’t afford to do that,” said Jones, who finished 27 of 34 for 203 yards.

Having star running back Saquon Barkley sidelined by a sprained right ankle for two weeks also has not helped.

Part of the problem for the Giants is that star left tackle Andrew Thomas has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and the line had had four different starting combinations in four games. Only rookie center John Michael Schmitz and right tackle Evan Neal have started all four games at the same position.

Schmitz left in the first half Monday with a should injury but he said he was fine after the game.

“We take responsibility for those 11 sacks,” Neal said. “There is no excuse whatever. We come into work every day and try to put our best foot forward. We’re just not playing our best ball. I am confident we are going to turn it around.”

The Giants have been outscored 94-15 in their three losses.

“We got to be firm with each other, don’t be afraid to hurt feelings and just hold each other accountable the right way,” defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said.

Things won’t get any easier the next two weeks with road games in Miami and Buffalo.

