Darrian Beavers pushing for starting job as Giants linebacker despite coming off knee injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sixth-round draft pick Darrian Beavers was pushing for a starting job at inside linebacker for the New York Giants a year ago when his rookie season was ended by an ACL injury during a preseason game.

Instead of being one of the surprises of Brian Daboll’s first season as coach, Beavers became the NFL version of a redshirt. He endured surgery, the ups and downs of rehabilitation and ultimately the disappointment of watching practices, sitting in meetings and learning for five months. It was tough.

The 24-year-old Beavers is back for a second go-around, and there is a good chance he is going to get a run at starting again.

In the offseason, the Giants signed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke as a free agent. It seemed Jarrad Davis would play inside with him until the veteran injured his ACL training in the offseason.

Beavers is now getting first-team reps along with Micah McFadden, a fifth-round draft pick last year, and others.

“I’m in a really good headspace and I’m just like I said, I’m blessed to even be playing football,” said Beavers, who played in college at Cincinnati.

The more mobile Beavers seemingly is a better fit to play with Okereke, who had 151 tackles with the Colts last season and 132 in 2021.

“Still a young player, still has a ways to go,” Daboll said of Beavers. “He’s done a good job since he’s been out here. Obviously fighting through that rehab and now getting an opportunity, he’s done some nice things. We’ll see when we get going here.”

Beavers and McFadden are close friends. They roomed together during camp last season, and when Beavers was hurt, he allowed McFadden to take his No. 41 jersey. Beavers settled with No. 43, and he is going to stick with that.

The starting job will be determined over the next month. The big work will start on Tuesday when the Giants put on the pads for the first time since camp opened.

New York is looking to build off a 9-7-1 record last season that saw it make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Giants even won a playoff game before losing to Philadelphia in the divisional round.

“I’m definitely eager to put the pads on, just because it’s going to be a testament to myself,” Beavers said. “‘Obviously, I’m trying to be the most confident person out there, but there’s obviously some things that I have to see for myself, too. So I’m just I’m really eager to be going out there.”

Okereke has been impressed by Beavers, so far.

“He’s a big, athletic guy that’s very physical and can run,” he said.

While the Giants refer to their inside linebackers as weakside and middle, Okereke said the way NFL teams put players in motion both inside linebackers have to be able to play either position.

Whatever combination emerges for the season opener against Dallas at home on Sept. 10, the linebackers are going to be tasked with stopping the run. The Giants defense struggled in that phase last season.

General manager Joe Schoen signed defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Okereke.

Nunez-Roches took snaps on Monday without a red non-contact jersey. He missed the first three days of practice after being involved in a car accident on Tuesday. He wore the red jersey Sunday.

NOTES WR Sterling Shepard is not going to be pushed coming off an ACL injury, A day after coming off the physically unable to perform list, the 30-year-old got a day off. He stood on the sideline and even acted as a referee, telling one official: “Hey, that’s offside” when linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux seemed to beat a snap. ... Third-string center J.C. Hassenauer tore a triceps muscle in his right arm on Sunday and is going to need surgery. Daboll said he will be sidelined an extended period of time. ... Rookie third-round pick Jalin Hyatt caught two more deep passes in practice Monday. ... Cornerback Nick McCloud intercepted an overthrown pass by Tyrod Taylor late in practice.

