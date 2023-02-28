Source: Giants plan to release WR Kenny Golladay

FILE - New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Davis Webb (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. A person familiar with the situation says the New York Giants have told free-agent bust Kenny Golladay and his agent he will be released on March 15. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, because the team doesn’t plan to announce the move until it is official. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)

FILE - New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Davis Webb (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. A person familiar with the situation says the New York Giants have told free-agent bust Kenny Golladay and his agent he will be released on March 15. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, because the team doesn’t plan to announce the move until it is official. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the New York Giants have told Kenny Golladay and his agent he will be released on March 15 after two horrible seasons.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team doesn’t plan to announce the move until it is official. March 15 is the start of the 2023 NFL season.

The move was expected after Golladay caught 43 passes and one touchdown in his time with the team after signing a four-year, $72 million contract. The only question was when it would happen.

Making the move on March 15 will allow the Giants to get Golladay off the books for the 2024 season. They will save roughly $6.7 million in cap space this year and will have $14 million in dead cap money.

New York could have made the move on June 1 but some money would have carried over to the ’24 season.

General manager Joe Schoen did the same thing last season with James Bradberry when the cornerback was released in a move to help the Giants with salary cap woes.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL