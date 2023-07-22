FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Abrams, Thomas homer, rookie Jake Irvin strikes out 9 as Nationals defeat Giants 5-3

Washington Nationals center fielder Alex Call jumps to catch a ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Brett Wisely during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants starter Alex Wood wipes his face between pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jake Irvin throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas, left, celebrates after his solo home run with Jeimer Candelario during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Joc Pederson heads home on his two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams steals second base as San Francisco Giants second baseman Brett Wisely can't make the tag in time during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis (7) celebrates after his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals' Michael Chavis hits an RBI double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By PATRICK STEVENS
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas homered, rookie Jake Irvin struck out a career-high nine and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Friday night.

J.D. Davis and Joc Pederson homered for the Giants, who have dropped three in a row since a seven-game winning streak that spanned the All-Star break. San Francisco began play Friday two games behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Abrams continued his torrid month, recording his ninth multi-hit game of July after collecting 13 in his first 81 games. He has thrived since moving into the leadoff spot on July 7 and is hitting .415 (17 for 41) in Washington’s last 10 games. He homered off Alex Wood (4-4) with two outs in the second for his ninth of the season. He also doubled to lead off the fifth, chasing Wood.

Abrams stole his 10th base in 11 games later in the fifth and then scored on Joey Meneses’ two-out double.

“He’s not trying to do too much,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He’s trying to stay in the middle of the field. He’s trying get on base for his teammates. I talk a lot about leading off and being that catalyst for eight other guys behind you, and he’s doing that right now.”

The Nationals, who had lost four of five, scored twice in the first. Thomas had a solo shot to center, and Keibert Ruiz added an RBI double. Washington took a 4-3 lead in the fourth on Michael Chavis’ RBI double.

“Their lineup is talented and we saw that when they were at our place (in May) and they were able to get the barrel on a lot of balls,” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said. “And there’s a couple guys in their lineup that are having really good years, and they just took advantage of some pitches in the middle of the plate and made us pay for them.”

Irvin (3-5) defeated the Giants for the second time this season. The 26-year-old right-hander worked a career-best 6 2/3 innings and struck out five hitters looking.

Irvin gave up an opposite-field solo home run to Davis in the first and a two-run shot by Pederson that scored LaMonte Wade Jr. and landed in the third deck in right field. He leaned on his changeup more as his night unfolded and induced 13 swings and misses, another career high.

“I think it was pretty clear they started to sit on the breaking ball, especially early in counts with the Wade single and the Pederson home run,” Irvin said. “But just kind of have to change up the mojo after that and I decided throwing change-ups was probably going to be the best way to keep guys off-balance.”

Kyle Finnegan worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 13th save.

Wood allowed five runs in four-plus innings, allowing five hits while striking out one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Davis (illness) and Wade (left hamstring) started after missing back-to-back games. … Kapler said RHP Luke Jackson (back strain) is “right on the cusp” of being activated from the injured list.

Nationals: RHP Hunter Harvey (elbow strain) said he didn’t have a timeline for returning after going on the injured list Monday. “The only good thing about being hurt as much as I have been, you kind of know the difference between normal soreness and stuff you don’t want to have,” Harvey said. “It’s something we jumped on early, which is good because I didn’t jump on it early last year and it cost me a couple months.” … RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder inflammation) threw a 21-pitch bullpen session Friday.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (8-7, 3.11 ERA) is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings this month.

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (6-8, 3.59) is 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA in three career appearances against San Francisco, including a victory May 10 at Oracle Park.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports