Sports

Thomas steals 4 as the Nationals top the Giants 6-1 for their first sweep since 2021

Washington Nationals' Dominic Smith hits a two-RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals’ Dominic Smith hits a two-RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Scott Alexander walks to the dugout after he was relieved during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Scott Alexander walks to the dugout after he was relieved during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Scott Alexander throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Scott Alexander throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas steals second base as San Francisco Giants second baseman Brett Wisely waits for the throw during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals’ Lane Thomas steals second base as San Francisco Giants second baseman Brett Wisely waits for the throw during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, left, relieves starting pitcher Scott Alexander, with catcher Patrick Bailey, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, left, relieves starting pitcher Scott Alexander, with catcher Patrick Bailey, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Anthony DeSclafani throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Anthony DeSclafani throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Scott Alexander wipes his head in dugout after he was relieved during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Scott Alexander wipes his head in dugout after he was relieved during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Nationals' Riley Adams celebrates after his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals’ Riley Adams celebrates after his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By PATRICK STEVENS
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lane Thomas matched a Nationals record with four stolen bases, and Washington recorded its first series sweep in nearly two years with a 6-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Riley Adams homered and MacKenzie Gore threw five shutout innings for Washington, which completed its first sweep since taking two games from Toronto in August 2021. It was the Nationals’ first three-game series sweep since June 2021 against Pittsburgh.

Joc Pederson homered for San Francisco, which dropped its fifth straight game. The Giants have scored just eight runs during their skid.

Thomas began the day with eight steals this season. He had not recorded a multi-steal game in 371 career appearances.

But he swiped second base in the first inning, second and third in the third, and third again in the fourth. He had three hits and scored two runs.

It was the fourth four-steal game since the Nationals moved to Washington in 2005. Michael A. Taylor was the last National to accomplish the feat, on June 17, 2018. Trea Turner did it twice in 2017.

Gore (6-7) earned his first victory at home since April 2, striking out eight while working around four hits and two walks. The left-hander allowed back-to-back hits to begin the fourth, but struck out the next two batters before Thomas made a sliding catch in right.

Coupled with Jake Irvin’s victory Friday and Josiah Gray’s seven strong innings Saturday, Washington starting pitchers earned wins in three consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 3-5, 2022.

Anthony DeSclafani relieved San Francisco opener Scott Alexander (6-1) with two on and two out in the first. He walked Stone Garrett to load the bases before allowing Dominic Smith’s two-run single.

CJ Abrams’ sacrifice fly and Thomas’ RBI double in the fourth made it 5-0, and Adams homered just over the fence in left against DeSclafani in the fifth.

Pederson led off the seventh with a drive to left against Amos Willingham. It was his 10th homer of the season and second in three games after going 23 appearances without one.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.92 ERA) gets the ball Monday as San Francisco visits Detroit to make up an April 16 postponement.

Nationals: Washington’s homestand continues Monday against Colorado. LHP Patrick Corbin (6-10, 4.89 ERA) has 11 career victories against the Rockies, his most against any franchise.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports