New York Giants lock in left tackle Andrew Thomas with long-term extension

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants locked in left tackle Andrew Thomas on Wednesday with a five-year contact extension worth $117.5 million.

The Giants announced the signing hours before the team stepped on the field for its first practice of the 2023 season.

The signing comes a day after star running back Saquon Barkley received a one-year, $11 million contract. In the offseason general manager Joe Schoen also worked out a four-year, $160 million deal with quarterback Daniel Jones and gave star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence a four-year, $90 million extension.

The fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas has played in 45 regular-season games with 44 starts in addition to two postseason contests. He had a breakout season in 2022 helping the Giants (9-7-1) make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, while helping Barkley rush for a career-best 1,312 yard and 10 touchdowns.

New York finished fourth in the league in rushing.

Jones joined Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts as one of four quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 3,200 passing yards, a 65% completion percentage, and 700 rushing yards in a season. Jones also set the franchise single-season record for completion percentage and led the NFL by throwing an interception on just 1.1% of his passes.

