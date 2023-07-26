New York Giants lock in left tackle Andrew Thomas with long-term extension

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. The crane lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Some people suffered minor injuries, but no one died, according to Mayor Eric Adams .(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup
Sports

New York Giants lock in left tackle Andrew Thomas with long-term extension

FILE - New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants have locked up left tackle Andrew Thomas with a five-year contact extension worth $117.5 million. The Giants announced the signing Wednesday, July 26, 2023, hours before the team stepped on the field for its first practice for the 2023 season.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

By TOM CANAVAN
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants locked in left tackle Andrew Thomas on Wednesday with a five-year contact extension worth $117.5 million.

The Giants announced the signing hours before the team stepped on the field for its first practice of the 2023 season.

The signing comes a day after star running back Saquon Barkley received a one-year, $11 million contract. In the offseason general manager Joe Schoen also worked out a four-year, $160 million deal with quarterback Daniel Jones and gave star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence a four-year, $90 million extension.

Other news
FILE - Fiorentina's Igor Julio runs with the ball during the Serie A soccer match between U.S Lecce vs ACF Fiorentina at Via del Mare Stadium, Lecce, Italy, on Oct. 17, 2022. Brazilian defender Igor Julio has completed his move to Brighton from Fiorentina. The English Premier League club said the 25-year-old Igor signed a four-year deal and will start training with his teammates next week when they return from the United States. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP)
Brighton signs Brazilian defender Igor Julio from Fiorentina ahead of European campaign
Brazilian defender Igor Julio has completed his move to Brighton from Fiorentina. The Premier League club says the 25-year-old Igor signed a four-year deal and will start training with his teammates next week when they return from the United States.
FILE - Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 20, 2023. Sebastian Aho is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes through his prime after signing an eight-year contract extension worth $78 million. The team on Wednesday, July 26, announced the deal, which goes into effect for the 2024-25 NHL season.(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Hurricanes sign Sebastian Aho to an 8-year contract extension worth $78 million
The Carolina Hurricanes have signed top center Sebastian Aho to an eight-year contract extension worth $78 million.
FILE - Phoenix Suns' players and coaches pose with young athletes following an NBA Cares basketball clinic, a day before their regular-season NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. The NBA has announced the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will play a regular-season game in Mexico City on Nov. 9. It will be the 32nd NBA game in Mexico since 1992. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Mexico City will host the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic for an NBA regular-season game in November
The NBA has announced the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will play a regular-season game in Mexico City on Nov. 9. It will be the 32nd NBA game in Mexico since 1992.
Canada's Julia Grosso celebrates after Canada scored their opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Olympic champion Canada beats Ireland 2-1 at Women’s World Cup
Canada has recovered from conceding directly from a corner kick to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Ireland in the Women’s World Cup.

The fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas has played in 45 regular-season games with 44 starts in addition to two postseason contests. He had a breakout season in 2022 helping the Giants (9-7-1) make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, while helping Barkley rush for a career-best 1,312 yard and 10 touchdowns.

New York finished fourth in the league in rushing.

Jones joined Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts as one of four quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 3,200 passing yards, a 65% completion percentage, and 700 rushing yards in a season. Jones also set the franchise single-season record for completion percentage and led the NFL by throwing an interception on just 1.1% of his passes.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL