FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

Giants will look for a second straight postseason berth after breaking a drought last season

FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones passes during the NFL football team's practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. Quarterback Daniel Jones reaped the financial rewards of a career season and now must show he's worth $40 million annually. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones passes during the NFL football team’s practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. Quarterback Daniel Jones reaped the financial rewards of a career season and now must show he’s worth $40 million annually. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaks before the NFL football team's practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. After missing the playoffs for five straight years, the Giants will be looking for a second straight postseason trip under Brian Daboll. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaks before the NFL football team’s practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. After missing the playoffs for five straight years, the Giants will be looking for a second straight postseason trip under Brian Daboll. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

NEW YORK GIANTS (10-8-1)

CAMP SITE: East Rutherford, New Jersey

KEY ADDITIONS: WR Parris Campbell, TE Darren Waller, ILB Bobby Okereke, WR Jamison Crowder, DL A’Shawn Robinson, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, S Bobby McCain, CB Deonte Banks, C John Michael Schmitz, WR Jalin Hyatt.

KEY LOSSES: C Jon Feliciano, S Julian Love, OL Nick Gates, WR Richie James, LB Jaylon Smith, DB Fabian Moreau, S Landon Collins.

Other news
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Giants and running back Saquon Barkley fail to reach contract extension
Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by Monday’s deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off.
New York Giants running backs coach Jeff Nixon speaks to the media before the NFL football team's practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Giants new running backs coach Jeff Nixon looking forward to working with Barkley
Jeff Nixon has spent most of the past quarter century working almost exclusively with running backs, including the past 12 in the NFL.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) performs a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Giants have little to say about Barkley’s frustration with contract talks
The New York Giants had little to say on Tuesday about contract talks with running back Saquon Barkley after the 26-year-old complained over the weekend that the team was leaking information to make him look bad.
FILE - New York Giants running back Peyton Hillis puts his helmet on as he walks through a tunnel to the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Dec. 1, 2013, in Landover, Md. When the former running back's mother pointed to his son and niece off a Florida beach and said they were drowning, he said he didn’t think and just ran for the water. Hillis saved the children from a rip current off the coast of Pensacola in January 2023, but he said in an interview broadcast Tuesday, June 13, that the scariest moment was swimming past his 9-year-old son, Orry, to his 8-year-old niece, who was in more danger. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Ex-NFL player Hillis recounts rescuing son, niece from rip current off Florida beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — When former NFL running back Peyton Hillis’ mother pointed to his son and niece off a Florida beach and said they were drowning, he said he didn’t think and just ran for the water.

KEY STORYLINES: After missing the playoffs for five straight years, the Giants will be looking for a second straight postseason trip under coach Brian Daboll. Quarterback Daniel Jones reaped the financial rewards of a career season and now must show he’s worth $40 million annually. While Saquon Barkley had his best season since 2018, he is not happy getting the franchise tag and not getting a new contract. He may miss part of training camp and has the right to sit out the season. Second-year GM Joe Schoen shored up the weak receiving group by acquiring TE Darren Waller from Las Vegas, drafting speedster Jalin Hyatt in the third round and signing free agents Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder. Coordinator Wink Martindale’s 25th-ranked defense should be better against the run with the addition of free agent linebacker Bobby Okereke and linemen Rakeem Nunez-Roches and A’Shawn Robinson. First-round pick Deonte Banks might give New York a second shutdown cornerback opposite Adoree Jackson. Free agent Bobby McCain and second-round draft pick John-Michael Schmitz are the early favorites to replace Julian Love at safety and Jon Feliciano at center, respectively.

___

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +4500

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL