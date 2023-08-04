Giants offensive line seemingly more unsettled than before camp started

FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join
FILE - U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, July 19, 2022, in Washington. Manning was injured in a car accident on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in her district and was treated at a hospital, her office said. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
N.C. Rep. Manning injured in vehicle wreck
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. Biles is returning to competition at the U.S. Classic on Saturday, two years after a bought with "the twisties" forced her to remove herself from several events at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Simone Biles to compete for first time since Tokyo
Sports

Giants offensive line seemingly more unsettled than before camp started

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, left, and head coach Brian Daboll look over the field during a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
1 of 3 | 

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, left, and head coach Brian Daboll look over the field during a practice at the NFL football team’s training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New York Giants tackle Andrew Thomas participates in training drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
2 of 3 | 

New York Giants tackle Andrew Thomas participates in training drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Giants tackle Andrew Thomas (78) stands with his teammates at the NFL football team's practice facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
3 of 3 | 

New York Giants tackle Andrew Thomas (78) stands with his teammates at the NFL football team’s practice facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By TOM CANAVAN
 
Share

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — When the New York Giants reported to training camp last week, there seemed to be a few questions about their offensive line.

After a week of practices, there are seemingly more, especially with second-year right tackle Evan Neal walking off the field early on Friday with what the team said later was diagnosed as a concussion.

Neal, left tackle Andrew Thomas and right guard Mark Glowinski were about set on the line when camp opened. The left guard and center spots were up for grabs.

Now are three, and possibly four .

Other news
FILE - New York Giants cornerback Tre Hawkins III drops the ball during the NFL football team's practice on June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. Hawkins of Old Dominion has been somewhat of surprise for the New York Giants. A little more than a week into camp, he has been getting his share of reps with the first-team defense and the 22-year-old has held his own. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
Giants rookie cornerback Tre Hawkins is making plays and drawing attention in training camp
New York Giants tackle Raheem Nunez-Roches participates in training activities at the NFL football team's practice facility, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Giants hoping Nuñez-Roches can help bolster run defense
New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) participates in training activities with teammates at the NFL football team's practice facility, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Darrian Beavers pushing for starting job as Giants linebacker despite coming off knee injury

The center spot opened when Jon Feliciano signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent after a one-year stint in New York. Second-round draft pick John-Michael Schmitz and veteran Ben Bredeson were the front runners to replace him.

Bredeson was also a candidate for left guard, too, after playing there some last season along with second-year pro Josh Ezeudu, Shane Lemieux and veteran Tyre Phillips.

Glowinski, who was signed as a free agent last season and started, was the incumbent. He surprisingly worked with the second team on Thursday as Ezeudu got a day with the top unit.

“The days are running together, but it’s whoever plays the best,” coach Brian Daboll said of the right guard position, and really of all the line spots on Friday. “That’s why we’re putting them out there, we’re giving them different matchups, different looks.”

The bottom line is everyone is being asked to prove themselves. It not only determines who is best, but gives the lineman the flexibility to move around if needed.

Schmitz has played well at center, for a rookie. He worked against defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence on Wednesday when the team donned pads and held his own in one-on-one drills.

“Dex is a great player,” Schmitz said after practice. “Great opportunity to go against him every day in practice. Continue to perfect my craft, learn from him, and at the end of the day get better.

Schmitz is vocal on the field. The center tends to make the calls for the line and doing it right can spell the difference between a good or a bad play.

“I’d say you just have to be ready for anything,” said Schmitz, who played in college at Minnesota. “You never know what’s going to happen in a game. You never know who is going to be out there. Substitutions can happen, and injuries can happen. You just got to be ready to go.”

Over the next month, the Giants will fill in the blanks at the five line positions. The only certainty is Thomas will start if he stays healthy. He is among the best in the league.

For the others, Daboll wants his coaches to create different matchups in practices on a daily basis. The performances in the preseason will help in the evaluation.

After that, line coach Bobby Johnson and Daboll will decide on a starting unit.

——

NOTES: ... TE Darren Waller seemed to hurt a few fingers in a blocking drill. He had them taped and returned to work. ... DL Ryan Anderson had a triceps injury on Thursday, Daboll said, adding it was not a worst-case scenario. C J.C. Hassenaur had one of those earlier in the week and will miss the season. ... WR Jeff Smith, who sustained a knee injury earlier this week, was waived/injured. NT Donovan Jeter was signed. ... Quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney and his wife Emily had their first child on Thursday night, a girl. He was back at practice Friday. ... After being limited to seven regular-season games by ankle, calf and hamstring injuries last season, OLB Azeez Ojulari said he added stretching and yoga to his training.