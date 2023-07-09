Logan Webb overcomes shaky start for a 10-strikeout, complete-game win as Giants beat Rockies 1-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb got a standing ovation and had the crowd chanting his name as he emerged from the home dugout and headed to the mound for the ninth inning against Colorado.

The scene reminded Webb of the feelings he had when pitching against the Dodgers two years ago in the NLDS.

“It was that loud after every strikeout or every out,” Webb said. “It’s a good feeling so hopefully I can get some more of those feelings and that same feeling in the playoffs.”

Webb overcame a shaky start for a 10-strikeout, complete-game victory and the Giants made J.D. Davis’ solo homer in the fourth inning stand up in a 1-0 win over Colorado on Sunday as Rockies starter Kyle Freeland left the game with an apparent right shoulder injury.

Webb (8-7) labored through a 19-pitch first inning against the Rockies before settling in. The 26-year-old right-hander, who was winless in his previous two starts after allowing seven runs over 11 2/3 innings, allowed seven hits in his first career shutout and reached double-figure Ks for the fourth time this season

“I don’t really know how to explain it,” said Webb, who leads the majors with 126 innings pitched. “Super excited I was able to do that, especially a 1-0 to win the game. Finish it off on a good note was good going into the break.”

Freeland left the game in the seventh inning with a subluxation injury to his non-throwing shoulder. The 30-year-old left-hander was trying to field a bunt by Brett Wisely and dove to get the ball. He then rolled over and screamed in pain as teammates rushed to him. Colorado manager Bud Black and a team trainer also came out to examine the pitcher, who slowly walked off the field cradling his right arm. There was no immediate word on Freeland’s condition or his injury.

Davis’s 11th homer of the season – which had an exit velocity of 109.1 mph – sent the Giants into the All-Star break with a record of 49-41, good enough for third place in the NL West behind Arizona and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Webb worked out of jam in the first inning when Jurickson Profar’s hit skipped past center fielder Luis Matos for a double. The Giants’ ace was even better at the end, striking out the side in the ninth on 13 pitches.

“He’s fully capable of that any time out. It shouldn’t surprise any of us,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “It just kind of speaks to his durability. That’s why he’s one of the league leaders in innings pitched and it’s why his teammates and his staff have so much faith in him and respect for him.”

Webb credited an improved change-up as the key factor.

“I think my change-up was getting back to the depth that we were kind of trying to shoot for,” Webb said. “For a couple games I lost that a little bit, but that was that was the big one. It felt good. Just kept going back to it and everything was going my way.”

In addition to another gem by Webb, San Francisco’s defense also came up big.

Profar singled down the first base line to open the game, but was thrown out by right fielder Mike Yastrzemski while trying to go to second base.

The Giants turned a nifty double play in the sixth when first baseman Wilmer Flores made a running stop of Ryan McMahon’s grounder and threw to second. Shortstop Casey Schmitt took the throw for the out made the relay throw to Webb, who was covering first.

“Our defense was superb,” Kapler said. “Can’t tell you how satisfying it is to win a game with great starting pitching and defense. It’s a dream.”

Harold Castro had two hits for the Rockies, who have lost 13 of 14 games to the Giants dating to August. Colorado (34-57) has lost six of seven.

Before getting hurt, Freeland (4-10) had to pitch around traffic in almost every inning and lost his seventh consecutive road start. Freeland allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, walking three with no strikeouts.

“I hope he’s alright,” Webb said. “He was throwing a really good game.”

TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: SS Brandon Crawford was held out of the starting lineup after leaving Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury.

