Orioles take 2 of 3 at Yankees, Gibson 7 scoreless innings in 3-1 win

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Yennier Cano (78) celebrates with catcher Adley Rutschman after a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Gibson allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Yankees 3-1 on Thursday night to take two of three games from New York.

Anthony Santander had three hits, including an RBI single in the fifth off Clarke Schmidt (2-5). and Austin Hays hit a two-run double in the eighth against Clay Holmes, a drive off the top of the right-field wall.

Baltimore went 5-1 on a trip that began in Toronto and New York and is a big leaguel-best 19-9 away from home.

“Kudos to our guys for going about their business the right way and preparing the right way,” Hays said. “Whether we’re at home or on the road — just coming in and knowing what the assignment is and taking care of business.”

Gibson (6-3) entered 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in 10 outings against the Yankees. He allowed a first-pitch single to Gleyber Torres leading off the first and a single to Willie Calhoun leading off the seventh.

“He’s difficult to square up — lot of balls just off the barrel, kind of lofted out there,” said Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader, who was 0 for 3 with a walk. “He did a really good job.”

Gibson worked around four walks and struck out three, getting 13 outs from ground balls and inducing two double plays.

“Great pitch mix of being unpredictable — keeping the ball on the corners, down by the knees,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde,

Mike Baumann struck out two in a perfect eighth before Aaron Judge led off the ninth with the first walk off Yennier Cano in 21 games this season. Calhoun hit a two-out RBI double and Cano finished a three-hitter for his fourth save in four chances. Anthony Volpe hit a game-ending flyout, dropping to 4 for his last 34.

Baltimore, which overcame a 5-1 deficit in a 9-6 win on Wednesday, had won just nine series against the Yankees in the previous seven seasons.

“That’s just a really good team series,” Gibson said. “Really good team win today. Tough environment to lose the first one like we did. And to come back and then win a series was really big for us.”

Schmidt, who allowed five hits in five innings. needed 29 pitches to get through the first, an inning extended when Volpe failed to come up with Santander’s two-out grounder to shortstop. Schmidt followed with a pair of walks before retiring Hays on a foulout.

New York lost its second straight following a season-high, five-game winning streak.

Yankees pitchers Nick Ramirez and Jimmy Cordero dropped throws at first base for errors in the sixth and seven innings. Ryan McKenna and Adley Rutschman followed with inning-ending, double-play grounders.

“That’s something we take a lot of pride in, our defense, and certainly that’s part of it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So we’ve got to handle those plays. But it happens and we’ll continue to work at it.”

EARLY EXIT

Boone was ejected for the fourth time this season and second time in a four-game span when he argued with Edwin Moscoso over the umpire’s strike zone in the third inning.

TINA TRIBUTE

Following “God Bless America” in the seventh inning, the Yankees played Tina Turner’s version of “Proud Mary.” Turner died Wednesday at 83.

MINOR MOVE

Following the game, the Yankees optioned Ramirez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Ramirez got the first out of the sixth inning Thursday and has a 2.00 ERA in six appearances this season for New York.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: CF Cedric Mullins didn’t play for what manager Brandon Hyde described as personal reasons. Hyde said he hoped it would be a one-day absence. … The Orioles haven’t decided when or if they’ll activate RHP Dillon Tate (right elbow), who completed his 30-day rehab assignment Wednesday. Tate has options remaining. … INF Ramón Urías (left hamstring) went 1 for 4 in his second rehab game for Single-A Aberdeen.

Yankees: 3B Josh Donaldson (right hamstring) began a rehab assignment by going 1 for 3 for Scranton. It is the second rehab stint for Donaldson, who played one game for Double-A Somerset on April 18 before aggravating his injury. … RHP Tommy Kahnle (right biceps) walked one in a hitless inning of relief for Scranton. … OF Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring) won’t start a rehab assignment until next week. ... RHP Carlos Rodón (left forearm) threw again Thursday and could throw a “touch and feel” session this weekend. … RHP Domingo Germán (suspension) threw an 80-pitch simulated game at the Yankees’ spring training complex Wednesday and is lined up to start the opener of a three-game series against Seattle on Monday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (2-1, 6.21 ERA), who has given up 10 runs over 8 1/3 innings in his last two starts, opposes the Texas Rangers in the opener of a homestand Friday night.

Yankees: RHP Randy Vásquez is expected to make his big league debut as either an opener or bulk reliever as New York begins a three-game series against visiting San Diego.

