Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning a point from Britain's Ryan Peniston during the first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Andy Murray gets a win at Wimbledon
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Rival Twitter app
Gilbert pitches five-hit gem, Ford, Pollock homer in Mariners’ 6-0 win over Giants

Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) scores from third on a passed ball ahead of the tag by San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Keaton Winn (67) during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Seattle Mariners’ Mike Ford (20) scores from third on a passed ball ahead of the tag by San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Keaton Winn (67) during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

The pitch eludes San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) was able to score from third on the play (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
The pitch eludes San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. Seattle Mariners’ Mike Ford (20) was able to score from third on the play (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

San Francisco Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt (6) prepares to tag out Seattle Mariners designated hitter Jarred Kelenic (10) on a steal attempt during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. Umpire is Doug Eddings. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
San Francisco Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt (6) prepares to tag out Seattle Mariners designated hitter Jarred Kelenic (10) on a steal attempt during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. Umpire is Doug Eddings. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez (44) beats out an infield hit as San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) takes the late relay during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez (44) beats out an infield hit as San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) takes the late relay during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) is presented with a celebratory trident by his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Seattle Mariners’ Mike Ford (20) is presented with a celebratory trident by his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Jarred Kelenic (10) sits on the dirt after being thrown out stealing during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Jarred Kelenic (10) sits on the dirt after being thrown out stealing during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Keaton Winn delivers to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Keaton Winn delivers to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert watches a throw to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert watches a throw to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson leaps in vain for a double off the wall by Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford, foreground, during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson leaps in vain for a double off the wall by Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford, foreground, during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

By JANIE McCAULEY
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Gilbert struck out seven pitching a five-hit gem for his first career complete game, Mike Ford homered during a four-hit performance and AJ Pollock added a late two-run shot as the Seattle Mariners beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0 on Tuesday for their fourth straight win.

After striking out Mike Yastrzemski swinging to end the 2-hour, 20-minute Fourth of July matinee, the 26-year-old Gilbert clapped his hand into his glove and quickly went to embrace catcher Tom Murphy.

Julio Rodríguez contributed an RBI single and doubled as the Seattle offense did plenty to back right-hander Gilbert (6-5) in his winning effort facing the Giants for the first time in his career. Seattle’s four-game winning streak matches its season best with the other four-game unbeaten run coming in a sweep of Oakland from May 22-25.

Gilbert didn’t walk a batter in the 105-pitch masterpiece, while the Mariners outhit the Giants 13-5.

Ford connected for his seventh home run in the third and also doubled twice, singled and scored a run on a wild pitch by rookie right-hander Keaton Winn (0-2) in the second. The Giants lost their fourth straight game. They drew a July 4 crowd of 37,395 after a sellout for fireworks night in a 6-5 defeat Friday.

Winn had been solid in three relief appearances and one start since his June 18 callup, then gave up three runs on six hits over four innings in his second career start.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: 1B Ty France was a late scratch with Jarred Kelenic replacing him batting third. France missed his second straight game and had been dealing with soreness from a collision Sunday with Tampa Bay’s Isaac Paredes. ... RHP Bryce Miller, placed on the injured list Monday with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand, is “not going to pitch for a while,” according to manager Scott Servais, and for now will be limited to light catch.

Giants: LHP Scott Alexander was reinstated from the 15-day injured list from a hamstring injury and OF Bryce Johnson optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. ... Manager Gabe Kapler wanted OF Michael Conforto to have one more day at designated hitter before he returns to playing the outfield after he returned to the lineup Monday from dealing with left hamstring tightness from a tough catch and throw in Toronto last Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Seattle hadn’t named a starter for Wednesday’s series finale after Miller’s injury while RHP Alex Cobb (5-2) starts for San Francisco.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports