Scotland’s Gilchrist banned 3 weeks for red card vs France

Scotland's Grant Gilchrist reacts after France's Romain Ntamack scored a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland at the Stade De France in Paris , Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/ Michel Euler)

Lock Grant Gilchrist was suspended for three weeks on Monday and will miss Scotland’s remaining Six Nations matches against Ireland and Italy.

Gilchrist was sent off two Sundays ago just seven minutes into the game against France in Paris for catching Anthony Jelonch in the face with his shoulder.

He admitted at his judicial hearing almost a week ago that the offense was worthy of a red card.

The panel took into account the admission, a lack of intent, and his remorse in reducing the sanction from a starting point of six weeks to three.

Gilchrist will be unavailable when Scotland faces championship leader Ireland at home this Sunday and Italy at home next week. A third game for his Edinburgh club covered by the suspension will be waived if he attends World Rugby’s tackle school. ___

