Kiner-Falefa’s RBI double with 2 outs in 7th for Yankees breaks up White Sox combined no-hit bid

New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa hits an RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa had an RBI double with two outs in the seventh inning off Chicago reliever Joe Kelly, ending a combined no-hit bid by the White Sox against the New York Yankees.

Lucas Giolito pitched the first six innings Tuesday night for the White Sox. He struck out seven, walked three and threw 100 pitches before being removed without allowing a hit.

Kelly entered to start the seventh and struck out his first two batters before Willie Calhoun walked. Kiner-Falefa sent a drive into deep left-center and it appeared left fielder Andrew Benintendi and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. both had an opportunity to make a difficult running catch.

But both outfielders backed off at the last instant, making sure to avoid a collision, and the ball fell between them. Calhoun scored on the play and Jose Trevino followed with a clean single to right field that put runners at the corners before Kelly escaped further damage to preserve a 3-1 lead.

Giolito threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates in front of an empty stadium in Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season on Aug. 25, 2020.

The White Sox have thrown 20 no-hitters in franchise history. The last was by Carlos Rodón on April 14, 2021, at home against Cleveland.

New York has been no-hit eight times. The most recent was last season on June 25 at home by the Houston trio of Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly.

The White Sox scored on a solo homer and a two-run shot by catcher Seby Zavala in consecutive at-bats.

