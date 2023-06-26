Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
U.S. News

Judge gives death sentence to Florida man who killed girl, babysitter

 
Share

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A judge in southwest Florida handed down a death sentence Monday for a man convicted of killing an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter more than 30 years ago.

Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning was following last month’s 10-2 jury recommendation in favor of death for Joseph Zieler, according to court records. The same panel had found Zieler, 61, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

Florida law had previously required a unanimous jury recommendation for a convicted murderer to face the death penalty. But a new law signed in April by Gov. Ron DeSantis requires only an 8-4 vote in favor of execution.

Other news
Officers of the Anti Maras and Gangs against Organized Crime Police Directorate, DIPAMPCO, transfer suspects in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Honduran President Xiomara Castro has decreed a state of emergency in some provinces of the Central American nation, and the government distributed video Tuesday of police tearing down a cyclone fence a gang had erected in a town in northern Honduras to mark its territory. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)
Honduras copies El Salvador’s playbook in anti-gang crackdown
Observers say that a crackdown in Honduras on gangs in the nation’s prisons is eerily similar to one carried out last year in neighboring El Salvador by President Nayib Bukele.
FILE - A ball stands next to the field during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Leicester City at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, England, on June 20, 2020. English soccer club Watford has apologized to the victims of a former physiotherapist nicknamed “Paedo Phil” after concluding an investigation into his alleged abuse. The findings of Watford's investigation were made public on Tuesday June 27, 2023 and added to an independent report into allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse in soccer published in 2021. (Andy Rain/Pool via AP, File)
Watford apologizes to victims of former physiotherapist who allegedly abused players
English soccer club Watford has apologized to the victims of a former physiotherapist nicknamed “Paedo Phil” after concluding an investigation into his alleged abuse.
Family members of the victims embrace following the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at District Court in Newton, Mass. Ferguson, 41, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten
A suspect has pleaded not guilty and been ordered held without bail in connection with the stabbing and beating deaths of a Boston-area husband and wife and the woman’s 97-year-old mother.
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, police walks inside one of the offices they raided in Las Pinas, Philippines on Tuesday June 27, 2023. Philippine police backed by commandos staged a massive raid on Tuesday and said they rescued more than 2,700 workers from China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and more than a dozen other countries who were allegedly swindled into working for fraudulent online gaming sites and other cybercrime groups. (Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group via AP)
Philippine police raid alleged cybercrime buildings and rescue 2,700 workers from 18 countries
Philippine police backed by commandos have staged a massive raid and say they rescued more than 2,700 workers from China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and more than a dozen other countries who were allegedly swindled into working for fraudulent online gaming sites and other cybercrime groups.

Zieler was jailed on an unrelated assault charge in 2016 when his DNA matched to the cold-case murders of Robin Cornell, 11, and Lisa Story, 32, authorities said.

The girl and the woman were found in a Cape Coral apartment in May 1990, officials said. Robin’s mother had been out for the night and discovered the suffocated bodies when she returned the next morning. Investigators said both victims were sexually assaulted.

Cape Coral is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Tampa.