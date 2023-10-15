In this photo provided by Desiree Myles, 5-year-old Zoey Felix poses for a photo after neighbors bought her a new outfit and cleaned her up in September 2023. A homeless man was charged Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the rape and killing of Felix, who died Monday, Oct. 2, despite firefighters’ efforts to save her life in a gas station parking lot in Topeka. (Desiree Myles via AP)
In this undated photo provided by Shaniqua Bradley, 5-year-old Zoey Felix plays at Bradley’s house in Topeka, Kan. A homeless man was charged Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the rape and killing of Felix, who died Monday, Oct. 2, despite firefighters’ efforts to save her life in a gas station parking lot in Topeka. (Shaniqua Bradley via AP)
A woman sits with a sign in support of Zoey Felix before participating in the March 4 Zoey on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Evergy Plaza in Topeka, Kan. (Jesse Bruner/The Capital-Journal via AP)
This photo released by the Shawnee County, Kan., Department of Corrections shows Mickel Wayne Cherry. The homeless man Cherry was jailed on $2 million bond on murder and rape charges Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the death of a 5-year-old girl in Topeka, Kan., on Monday, Oct. 2. (Shawnee County Department of Corrections via AP)
This photo released by the Shawnee County, Kan., Department of Corrections shows Mickel Wayne Cherry. The homeless man Cherry was jailed on $2 million bond on murder and rape charges Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the death of a 5-year-old girl in Topeka, Kan., on Monday, Oct. 2. (Shawnee County Department of Corrections via AP)
Supporters of the March 4 Zoey gather in front of the State Capital Building on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. (Jesse Bruner/The Capital-Journal via AP)
A tent sits in a grove of trees on a wooded lot amid businesses in Topeka, Kan., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Neighbors suspect Zoey Felix, 5, Mickel Cherry and Zoey’s father were living there, although police haven’t confirmed that. Cherry, a homeless man, has been charged with the murder and rape of Felix and could face the death penalty in connection with the girl’s death on Monday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
In this photo provided by Desiree Myles, 5-year-old Zoey Felix poses for a photo after neighbors bought her a new outfit and cleaned her up in September 2023. A homeless man was charged Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the rape and killing of Felix, who died Monday, Oct. 2, despite firefighters’ efforts to save her life in a gas station parking lot in Topeka. (Desiree Myles via AP)
Zoey Felix, a 5-year-old girl, is honored with a makeshift memorial of flowers, balloons, signs and toys along a sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. A homeless man was charged Thursday with murder and rape in the killing of Felix. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
A home in seen in Topeka, Kan, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Neighbors said Zoey Felix, a 5-year-old girl, lived at the home before she, her father and another man, 25-year-old Mickel Cherry, moved to a wooded area blocks away. Cherry, a homeless man, has been charged with the murder and rape of Felix and could face the death penalty in connection with the girl’s death on Monday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
In this photo provided by Desiree Myles, 5-year-old Zoey Felix poses for a photo after neighbors bought her a new outfit and cleaned her up in September 2023. A homeless man was charged Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the rape and killing of Felix, who died Monday, Oct. 2, despite firefighters’ efforts to save her life in a gas station parking lot in Topeka. (Desiree Myles via AP)
In this photo provided by Desiree Myles, 5-year-old Zoey Felix poses for a photo after neighbors bought her a new outfit and cleaned her up in September 2023. A homeless man was charged Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the rape and killing of Felix, who died Monday, Oct. 2, despite firefighters’ efforts to save her life in a gas station parking lot in Topeka. (Desiree Myles via AP)
In this undated photo provided by Shaniqua Bradley, 5-year-old Zoey Felix plays at Bradley’s house in Topeka, Kan. A homeless man was charged Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the rape and killing of Felix, who died Monday, Oct. 2, despite firefighters’ efforts to save her life in a gas station parking lot in Topeka. (Shaniqua Bradley via AP)
In this undated photo provided by Shaniqua Bradley, 5-year-old Zoey Felix plays at Bradley’s house in Topeka, Kan. A homeless man was charged Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the rape and killing of Felix, who died Monday, Oct. 2, despite firefighters’ efforts to save her life in a gas station parking lot in Topeka. (Shaniqua Bradley via AP)
A woman sits with a sign in support of Zoey Felix before participating in the March 4 Zoey on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Evergy Plaza in Topeka, Kan. (Jesse Bruner/The Capital-Journal via AP)
A woman sits with a sign in support of Zoey Felix before participating in the March 4 Zoey on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Evergy Plaza in Topeka, Kan. (Jesse Bruner/The Capital-Journal via AP)
This photo released by the Shawnee County, Kan., Department of Corrections shows Mickel Wayne Cherry. The homeless man Cherry was jailed on $2 million bond on murder and rape charges Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the death of a 5-year-old girl in Topeka, Kan., on Monday, Oct. 2. (Shawnee County Department of Corrections via AP)
This photo released by the Shawnee County, Kan., Department of Corrections shows Mickel Wayne Cherry. The homeless man Cherry was jailed on $2 million bond on murder and rape charges Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the death of a 5-year-old girl in Topeka, Kan., on Monday, Oct. 2. (Shawnee County Department of Corrections via AP)
This photo released by the Shawnee County, Kan., Department of Corrections shows Mickel Wayne Cherry. The homeless man Cherry was jailed on $2 million bond on murder and rape charges Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the death of a 5-year-old girl in Topeka, Kan., on Monday, Oct. 2. (Shawnee County Department of Corrections via AP)
This photo released by the Shawnee County, Kan., Department of Corrections shows Mickel Wayne Cherry. The homeless man Cherry was jailed on $2 million bond on murder and rape charges Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the death of a 5-year-old girl in Topeka, Kan., on Monday, Oct. 2. (Shawnee County Department of Corrections via AP)
Supporters of the March 4 Zoey gather in front of the State Capital Building on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. (Jesse Bruner/The Capital-Journal via AP)
Supporters of the March 4 Zoey gather in front of the State Capital Building on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. (Jesse Bruner/The Capital-Journal via AP)
A tent sits in a grove of trees on a wooded lot amid businesses in Topeka, Kan., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Neighbors suspect Zoey Felix, 5, Mickel Cherry and Zoey’s father were living there, although police haven’t confirmed that. Cherry, a homeless man, has been charged with the murder and rape of Felix and could face the death penalty in connection with the girl’s death on Monday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
A tent sits in a grove of trees on a wooded lot amid businesses in Topeka, Kan., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Neighbors suspect Zoey Felix, 5, Mickel Cherry and Zoey’s father were living there, although police haven’t confirmed that. Cherry, a homeless man, has been charged with the murder and rape of Felix and could face the death penalty in connection with the girl’s death on Monday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
In this photo provided by Desiree Myles, 5-year-old Zoey Felix poses for a photo after neighbors bought her a new outfit and cleaned her up in September 2023. A homeless man was charged Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the rape and killing of Felix, who died Monday, Oct. 2, despite firefighters’ efforts to save her life in a gas station parking lot in Topeka. (Desiree Myles via AP)
In this photo provided by Desiree Myles, 5-year-old Zoey Felix poses for a photo after neighbors bought her a new outfit and cleaned her up in September 2023. A homeless man was charged Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in the rape and killing of Felix, who died Monday, Oct. 2, despite firefighters’ efforts to save her life in a gas station parking lot in Topeka. (Desiree Myles via AP)
Zoey Felix, a 5-year-old girl, is honored with a makeshift memorial of flowers, balloons, signs and toys along a sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. A homeless man was charged Thursday with murder and rape in the killing of Felix. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Zoey Felix, a 5-year-old girl, is honored with a makeshift memorial of flowers, balloons, signs and toys along a sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. A homeless man was charged Thursday with murder and rape in the killing of Felix. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
A home in seen in Topeka, Kan, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Neighbors said Zoey Felix, a 5-year-old girl, lived at the home before she, her father and another man, 25-year-old Mickel Cherry, moved to a wooded area blocks away. Cherry, a homeless man, has been charged with the murder and rape of Felix and could face the death penalty in connection with the girl’s death on Monday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
A home in seen in Topeka, Kan, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Neighbors said Zoey Felix, a 5-year-old girl, lived at the home before she, her father and another man, 25-year-old Mickel Cherry, moved to a wooded area blocks away. Cherry, a homeless man, has been charged with the murder and rape of Felix and could face the death penalty in connection with the girl’s death on Monday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/John Hanna)