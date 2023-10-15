10 of 10

A home in seen in Topeka, Kan, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Neighbors said Zoey Felix, a 5-year-old girl, lived at the home before she, her father and another man, 25-year-old Mickel Cherry, moved to a wooded area blocks away. Cherry, a homeless man, has been charged with the murder and rape of Felix and could face the death penalty in connection with the girl’s death on Monday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/John Hanna)