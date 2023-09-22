Public bus kills a 9-year-old girl and critically injures a woman crossing busy Vegas road

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A public bus struck and killed a 9-year-old girl and critically injured a woman trying to cross a busy thoroughfare after dark in East Las Vegas, police said Friday.

There was no crosswalk in the area of the crash at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Charleston Boulevard between Lamb and Nellis boulevards, Las Vegas police said.

Investigators said dashboard video on the RTC of Southern Nevada bus recorded the crash involving the woman in her 40s and the girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not identified by name. She was taken to the trauma center at University Medical Center.

The 29-year-old female bus driver and the one passenger on the bus were not reported as injured. Police said the driver did not show any signs of impairment.

In a statement, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada expressed sympathies to the families of people involved and promised full cooperation with the police investigation.