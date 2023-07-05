4-year-old Kansas girl struck by bullet; police suspect celebratory holiday gunfire
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 4-year-old Kansas girl has been hospitalized after she was shot in the arm while watching fireworks, and police suspect the bullet may have been fired into the air in celebration of the Fourth of July.
Wichita police said the shooting happened Tuesday night. The child was in serious condition, but her injuries are not life-threatening, police said Wednesday.
The girl was watching fireworks and playing with neighbors when she was struck. Police said the injury “appears to be from a stray bullet strike,” and urged people not to shoot into the air.
“This reckless behavior exhibits a lack of regard for human life,” police said in a news release.
No arrests have been made, but an investigation continues.