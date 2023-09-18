Girona beats Granada 4-2 for its fourth straight win in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Girona earned its fourth straight Spanish league win by beating Granada 4-2 on Monday.

Viktor Tsyhankov, Sávio and David López scored goals 12 minutes apart for the visitors in the first half, and Yan Couto added another near the end of the match to help the Catalan club move into third place behind Barcelona and leader Real Madrid after five rounds.

Myrto Uzuni and Lucas Boyé scored second-half goals for promoted Granada, which remained winless and in the relegation zone after its fourth loss of the season. Its only win came against Mallorca.

Girona was coming off wins against Getafe, Sevilla and Las Palmas after opening with a draw at Real Sociedad.

