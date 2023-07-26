Rudy Giuliani is not disputing that he made false statements about Georgia election workers

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. The crane lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Some people suffered minor injuries, but no one died, according to Mayor Eric Adams .(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup
U.S. News

Rudy Giuliani is not disputing that he made false statements about Georgia election workers

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

By KATE BRUMBACK
 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is not disputing that he made public comments falsely claiming two Georgia election workers committed ballot fraud during the 2020 presidential race but he argues that his words are constitutionally protected statements, according to a court filing.

That assertion by Giuliani, who as part of Donald Trump’s legal team tried to overturn results in battleground states, came Tuesday in a lawsuit by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss. The December 2021 lawsuit accused the former New York City mayor of defaming them by falsely stating that they had engaged in election fraud while counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The lawsuit says Giuliani repeatedly pushed debunked claims that Freeman and Moss — mother and daughter — pulled out suitcases of illegal ballots and committed other acts of fraud to try to alter the outcome of the race.

Other news
FILE - Newly hired Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key holds up a jersey during a news conference, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. The arrivals of Key and and Louisville's Jeff Brohm this year mean that nearly half the ACC's coaches have turned over in the past two seasons, compared to the 2021 season when all 14 football coaches returned to the job. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)
Georgia Tech’s Key and Louisville’s Brohm aim to deliver 1st-year spark to alma maters
Georgia Tech’s Brent Key and Louisville’s Jeff Brohm are the two new coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Both are leading their alma maters.
FILE - Georgia's Adam Anderson plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Former Georgia football player Adam Anderson is still hoping to have an opportunity for an NFL career after he was sentenced to one year in jail for the sexual assaults of two women in 2020 and 2021. An Athens-Clarke County Superior Court judge on Monday, July 24, 2023, sentenced Anderson to two one-year terms to be served concurrently. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Former Georgia OLB Anderson given 1-year sentence for sexual assaults of 2 women
Former Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson is still hoping to have an opportunity for an NFL career after he was sentenced to one year in jail for the sexual assaults of two women in 2020 and 2021.
FILE - In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, a vessel is loaded with containers by a ship to shore crane at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah Garden City Terminal, on Oct. 21, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. Georgia's seaports are reporting their second-busiest year despite a decline in the volume of retail goods moving across their docks. The Georgia Ports Authority said Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that the Port of Savannah handled 5.4 million container units of imports and exports in the 2023 fiscal year that ended June 30. (Stephen B. Morton/Georgia Port Authority via AP)
Georgia ports had their 2nd-busiest year despite a decline in retail cargo
Georgia’s seaports are reporting their second-busiest year despite a decline in the volume of retail goods moving across their docks.
This photo provided by the Georgia Peanut Commission shows Cole Sercer of Sercer Machine & Fabrication, standing beside the Big Peanut that he and his employees designed and built near Interstate 75 in Ashburn, Ga., Thursday, July 20, 2023. The monument replaces a similar peanut that blew down during Hurricane Michael in October 2018. (Joy Crosby/Georgia Peanut Commission via AP)
The Big Peanut once again reigns at the roadside in Georgia, after hurricane felled earlier goober
Georgia’s Big Peanut is back. The roadside landmark along Interstate 75 in south Georgia was rededicated Thursday.

Though Giuliani is not disputing that the statements were false, he does not concede that they caused any damage to Freeman or Moss. That distinction is important because plaintiffs in a defamation case must prove not only that a statement made about them was false but that it also resulted in actual damage.

Giuliani’s statement was attached to a filing arguing that he did not fail to produce evidence in the case and should not be sanctioned as Freeman and Moss had requested.

“While Giuliani does not admit to Plaintiffs’ allegations, he — for purposes of this litigation only — does not contest the factual allegations,” the filing said.

Giuliani political adviser Ted Goodman said in an email Wednesday that the filing was made “in order to move on to the portion of the case that will permit a motion to dismiss.”

Michael Gottlieb, a lawyer for Freeman and Moss, said in an emailed statement that Giuliani is conceding “what we have always known to be true — Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss honorably performed their civic duties in the 2020 presidential election in full compliance with the law; and the allegations of election fraud he and former-President Trump made against them have been false since day one.”

Certain issues, including damages, still have to be decided by the court. Gottlieb said Freeman and Moss are “pleased with this major milestone in their fight for justice, and look forward to presenting what remains of this case at trial.”

Freeman and Moss filed a motion this month alleging that Giuliani had “failed to take any steps to preserve relevant electronic evidence.” They know such evidence exists because other people provided it to them, their filing says. They asked U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell to impose sanctions.

In the court filing, a lawyer for Giuliani argued that his client did not fail to preserve or destroy any electronic evidence “because all pertinent documents were seized by the government and were in their possession, custody, or control.”

The federal government had executed search warrants at Giuliani’s home and office in a separate case in New York and had seized his electronic devices.

The records that Moss and Freeman said were not produced “have not been in the possession of Giuliani since their seizure in April 2021,” according to the court filing, and therefore it is “physically impossible” for him to have destroyed the evidence.

Moss had worked for the Fulton County elections department since 2012 and supervised the absentee ballot operation during the 2020 election. Freeman was a temporary election worker, verifying signatures on absentee ballots and preparing them to be counted and processed.

Giuliani and others alleged during a Georgia legislative subcommittee hearing in December 2020 that surveillance video from State Farm Arena showed the election workers committing election fraud. As those allegations circulated online, the two women said, they suffered intense harassment, both in person and online. Moss detailed her experiences in emotional testimony before the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee also played video testimony from Freeman during the hearing in June 2022.

In a court filing that month, Giuliani asked the judge to toss the lawsuit, arguing the claims against him were barred by First Amendment protections for free speech. Howell rejected that request, allowing the lawsuit to proceed.

The defamation lawsuit originally named right-wing cable news channel One America News Network, its owners and its chief White House correspondent for also pushing the debunked claims. They were dismissed from the suit in May 2022 after reaching an undisclosed settlement with Moss and Freeman.