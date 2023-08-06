Diego Simeone’s son Giuliano seriously injured in Alaves game and taken off the field in ambulance

MADRID (AP) — Giuliano Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, was taken off the field in an ambulance after sustaining a serious leg injury while playing for Spanish club Alaves on Sunday.

Giuliano Simeone was fouled from behind in Alaves’ friendly game against Burgos. The 20-year-old forward stayed down with players from both teams calling for help after seeing the apparent injury to his left foot.

An ambulance came onto the field, and fans and players applauded as the player was driven away. The game, which was nearing its end, was called off.

Alaves did not immediately give any more detail on the injury.

Giuliano Simeone was set to make his first-division debut with Alaves this season. He played for Zaragoza in the second tier last season.

