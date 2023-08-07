Giuliano Simeone successfully undergoes surgery after serious leg injury in Alaves game

MADRID (AP) — Giuliano Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, successfully underwent surgery on Monday after sustaining a serious leg injury during a preseason game for Spanish league club Alaves.

Giuliano Simeone sustained a broken left leg and ligament damage after being fouled from behind in Alaves’ friendly match against Burgos on Sunday. The 20-year-old forward had to be taken off the field in an ambulance.

Alaves said Giuliano Simeone needed the surgery to fix the bone fracture and reconstruct some of his ligaments.

Sunday’s friendly, which was nearing its end, was called off after the player’s injury.

Giuliano Simeone was set to make his first-division debut with Alaves this season. He played for Zaragoza in the second tier last season.

Alaves was promoted from the second tier after a playoff in June.

