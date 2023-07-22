Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi retires after a career slowed by severe injuries

FILE - Fiorentina forward Giuseppe Rossi during a Serie A soccer match against Lazio, at Rome’s Olympic stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013. The former striker announced his retirement from soccer on Saturday, July 22, 2023, following a career that was slowed by several severe injuries. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca, File)

Former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi announced his retirement from soccer on Saturday following a career that was slowed by severe injuries.

The New Jersey-born Rossi last played for Spal in Serie B last season.

“My journey is unique. A lot of ups but also some downs. Those down moments (mostly injuries) never defined me,” Rossi wrote on Instagram. “My purpose was stronger than any obstacle that was in front of me. I never stopped dreaming when things I couldn’t control got in my way. I love the game so much that I could’ve never given up. That is why I’m writing this with a heavy heart but a big smile on face — I’m proud of what I accomplished!”

The 36-year-old Rossi made his senior debut with Manchester United but made his biggest impact at Villarreal and Fiorentina before knee injuries derailed his career.

Rossi also scored seven goals in 30 appearances for Italy after choosing to play for his father’s country over the United States.

