Hong Kong court to decide whether to ban broadcast and distribution of protest song

FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Rapinoe’s farewell begins
By-election winner and Labour Party candidate Keir Mather speaks at Selby Leisure Centre in Selby, England, Friday, July 21, 2023, after the results were given for the Selby and Ainsty by-election. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
UK special elections
This photograph provided by William Collins shows the string bean fields that were decimated at his farm's fields by flood waters about a week earlier at Fair Weather Growers, Sunday July 16, 2023, in Rocky Hill, Conn. Prior to the flooding, the fields were thriving. When devastating rains swept through the region, farmers in the Northeast were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time. (William Collins photo via AP)
Floods in northeastern US
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Hunter Biden memo
In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, July 21, 2023, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires a missile while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
World News

Hong Kong court to decide whether to ban broadcast and distribution of protest song

Police officers stand guard outside the High Court ahead of the hearing for an injunction to ban the 2019 protest song "Glory to Hong Kong" in Hong Kong, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
1 of 2 | 

Police officers stand guard outside the High Court ahead of the hearing for an injunction to ban the 2019 protest song “Glory to Hong Kong” in Hong Kong, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers stand guard outside the High Court ahead of the hearing for an injunction to ban the 2019 protest song "Glory to Hong Kong" in Hong Kong, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
2 of 2 | 

Police officers stand guard outside the High Court ahead of the hearing for an injunction to ban the 2019 protest song “Glory to Hong Kong” in Hong Kong, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By KANIS LEUNG
 
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court will hand down a closely-watched decision over whether to ban the broadcast and distribution of “Glory to Hong Kong,” a protest song after the government asked it to do so in the name of national security.

The song was written during the 2019 anti-government protests and its lyrics call for democracy and liberty. But it has been mistakenly played at several international sporting events instead of China’s national anthem, “March of the Volunteers.” The decision is expected next Friday.

Critics worry a ban will further shrink the city’s freedom of expression, which has become increasingly threadbare under Beijing’s crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement — and pose challenges to the operations of tech giants.

Other news
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Friday, July 21, 2023. Shares were mixed Friday in Asia after the latest rally on Wall Street fizzled, with big declines for Tesla, Netflix and other big tech-oriented stocks. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Stock market today: World shares are mixed as investors weigh weakness in the tech sector
Shares are mixed in Europe and Asia after the rally on Wall Street fizzled with big declines for Tesla, Netflix and other big tech-oriented stocks.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays out of a bunker on the 18th green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
British Open’s key hole from the opening round
The key hole from the first round of the British Open at Royal Liverpool.
Fans gather in front of the statue of martial artist Bruce Lee to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Fans of martial arts legend Bruce Lee fondly remember his life philosophy 50 years after his death
Fans of late martial arts legend Bruce Lee, who broke negative stereotypes around Asian men in films, gathered in Hong Kong this week to commemorate their idol’s death half a century ago.
A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Asian shares were mixed Thursday after Japan reported weaker than expected trade data for June, with imports falling nearly 13% from a year earlier. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as Japan reports weaker than expected trade data
Asian shares are mixed after Japan reported weaker than expected trade data for June, with imports falling nearly 13% from a year earlier.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and was promised it could keep its Western-style civil liberties intact for 50 years after the handover. But the openness and freedoms that were once hallmarks of the city have been eroding following the enactment of a Beijing-imposed national security law and other political changes.

Last month, the government sought an injunction to target anyone who uses the song to advocate for the separation of Hong Kong from China. It also wanted to prohibit actions that use the song to incite others to commit secession and to insult the national anthem, including such acts carried out online.

During a hearing Friday, Judge Anthony Chan heard arguments surrounding the potential ban, including the utility of the order, before reserving his judgement until next week.

Benjamin Yu, a lawyer who represented the government, highlighted the national security risks the song could trigger and suggested an order in favor of the government would make a material difference.

He pointed to the effectiveness of the injunction orders handed down to prevent protesters to disrupt the operations of the airport and railway network at the height of the 2019 movement.

But lawyer Abraham Chan, who provided arguments to assist the court but not representing anyone in the case, said the national security law already existed, questioning why a civil order would work more effectively. Imposing the ban could be potentially counter-productive, he added.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association on Tuesday said the government agreed not to cover any lawful journalistic activities in relation to the song under its proposed ban after accepting the association’s suggestion.

The Hong Kong government has tried to push Google to display China’s national anthem as the top result in searches for the city’s anthem — instead of the song — but to no avail.

Google told the government to present a court order proving the song violated local laws before it could be removed, according to Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong. The government therefore decided to deal with the matter by legal means, he said in an interview with a local broadcaster. Google did not immediately reply to a request for comment.