National Grid to pay $5.38M for damages caused by Gloucester Gas Light Company

 
GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — National Grid agreed to pay $5.38 million to state and federal agencies to resolve claims over environmental damage caused by the defunct Gloucester Gas Light Company, officials said Friday.

Hazardous chemicals released by the plant, which operated from 1854 to 1952, contaminated soil, groundwater and sediment in Gloucester Harbor, officials said.

“This settlement is an important step toward addressing years of pollution in Gloucester Harbor that injured the community’s natural resources,” Carrie Selberg Robinson, director for habitat conservation for fisheries at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said in a statement.

FILE - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, left, listens to Interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller, as they outline the city's public safety plan in advance of Memorial Day weekend Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Chicago. The Chicago Police Department is investigating allegations that one or more officers had sex with migrants who were living in a police station after arriving in the city, the Chicago Tribune reported, Thursday, July 6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Chicago probes sex misconduct allegation against officers involving migrant living at police station
Chicago’s police oversight agency says it’s investigating sexual misconduct allegations against officers involving a migrant who was living in a police station after arriving in the city.
Two busses are damaged after a collision on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in New York. A crash involving a double-decker tour bus and a city bus in Manhattan sent several people to hospitals for treatment, fire and EMS officials said. (WABC via AP)
NYC tour bus driver who slammed into city bus gets ticket for running red light
Police in New York City say a tour bus driver has been ticketed for running a red light and crashing into a public bus. The collision sent 18 people to the hospital.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry speaks during a news conference, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Philadelphia. A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse in the Jehovah's Witnesses community has charged another five people with raping or molesting children as young as 4, the latest developments in an ongoing probe that has identified 14 suspects. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Authorities charge 5 more in probe of child sexual abuse among Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse among Jehovah’s Witnesses has charged another five people with raping or molesting children as young as 4.
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new state law that defines male and female in state law so that transgender people can't change their driver's licenses and birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The number of people making those changes jumped more than 300% this year ahead of the new law taking effect. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas attorney general sues to prevent transgender people from changing driver’s licenses
The Republican attorney general in Kansas is asking a state court to block transgender residents from changing their sex on their driver’s licenses.

The plant transformed coal and oil into gas, yielding tar, sludge and oil as byproducts. After the plant closed, ownership changed to the North Shore Gas Company, then later to National Grid.

Of the settlement, $5.3 million will be used for natural resource restoration projects implemented by trustees including the U.S. Department of the Interior through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, officials said.