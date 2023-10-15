Eichel, Hill lead Golden Knights to 4-1 win over Ducks to improve to 3-0-0
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe (60) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) and goaltender Adin Hill (33) celebrate after defeating the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores past Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish (23) vies for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) slides across the ice towards the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Anaheim Ducks center Sam Carrick (39) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights’ Jonas Rondbjerg, second from left, celebrates after scoring on an open goal against the the Anaheim Ducks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is scored on by Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, Adin Hill made 22 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Saturday night.
Chandler Stephenson and Shea Theodore also had a goal and an assist, and Jonas Rondbjerg got his first goal of the season. The defending champion Golden Knights, playing their third game in five nights, improved to 3-0-0 with all the wins by identical scores.
Hill improved to 6-0-1 in his career against Anaheim.
Mason McTavish scored and John Gibson made 34 saves for Anaheim in its season opener. Gibson dropped to 4-17-5 in his career against Vegas.
Eichel scored his second of the season when he skated through and around Anaheim’s defense, dangled around Gibson, and fired the puck into a wide-open net for a power-play goal with 2 seconds left in the first period.
Trevor Zegras gave the Ducks their first good look at a goal early in the second when he beat Vegas’ defense with a slick pass to himself through his legs but couldn’t finish with a backhand attempt on Hill.
Stephenson put Vegas in front by two on a perfect 2-on-1 with Paul Cotter. After passing to Cotter across the slot, Stephenson took the return feed for a short tap into a wide-open net.
Theodore, who started his career in Anaheim and was playing in his 400th game as a member of the Golden Knights, scored his first of the season with a blistering one-timer from the top, Vegas’ second power-play goal of the night. Theodore’s assist on Eichel’s goal left him one shy of 200 helpers for his career.
Anaheim answered less than a minute later when McTavish cleaned up a rebound in the slot to beat Hill.
Rondbjerg’s empty-net goal provided the final margin.
UP NEXT
Ducks: Host Carolina on Sunday night.
Golden Knights: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.
