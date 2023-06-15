Vegas Golden Knights to parade the Stanley Cup past marquees on casino-lined Strip on Saturday

FILE - Vegas Golden Knights fans cheer after a Golden Knights goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights plan to parade this weekend with the NHL Stanley Cup beneath the glittery marquees of the Las Vegas Strip and rally with fans in front of their home arena to mark the team's league championship victory. (AP Photo/John Locher)

FILE - Vegas Golden Knights fans cheer after a Golden Knights goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights plan to parade this weekend with the NHL Stanley Cup beneath the glittery marquees of the Las Vegas Strip and rally with fans in front of their home arena to mark the team's league championship victory. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights plan to parade this weekend with the NHL Stanley Cup beneath the glittery marquees of the Las Vegas Strip and rally with fans in front of their home arena to mark the team’s league championship.

The event is scheduled at (K)night, of course. VGK faithful who belt out that certain word, “NIGHT!” even during the national anthem, wouldn’t have it any other way.

Clark County officials and the team announced Wednesday that Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed for the parade, which is set to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday near Flamingo Road and go to Tropicana Avenue.

The fan rally is scheduled to start about 9 p.m. at Toshiba Plaza and the Park District in front of T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights faithful packed the plaza and the arena on Tuesday, erupting in joy when Vegas defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 to take the best-of-seven championship series in five games, clinching the cherished NHL trophy in just the sixth year since the expansion franchise began.

“Vegas, you certainly know how to throw a party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman marveled at the time, calling the celebrations inside and outside the arena “incredible and a testament to what a great hockey market this is.”

The parade route, arena and plaza also hosted a championship victory celebration last September, after the Las Vegas Aces returned home after defeating the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA Championship. The women’s basketball team also plays at T-Mobile Arena.