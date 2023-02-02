Jokic, Nuggets to host Thompson and the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (26-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (35-16, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nuggets -10.5

BOTTOM LINE: Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

The Nuggets are 26-10 in conference play. Denver averages 116.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Warriors are 15-10 in conference games. Golden State is eighth in the NBA with 44.4 rebounds per game. Kevon Looney paces the Warriors with 8.6.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Warriors 128-123 in their last matchup on Oct. 22. Jokic led the Nuggets with 26 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is shooting 63.1% and averaging 25.1 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Thompson is averaging 21 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 123.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (ankle), Jack White: out (adductor), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .