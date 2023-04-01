Curry, Warriors to visit Gordon, Nuggets

AP NEWS
By The Associated PressApril 1, 2023 GMT

Golden State Warriors (41-37, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (51-26, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Golden State Warriors in Western Conference play Sunday.

The Nuggets have gone 32-15 against Western Conference opponents. Denver scores 116.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Warriors are 27-21 in Western Conference play. Golden State is 13-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 134-117 on Feb. 3. Jamal Murray scored 33 points to help lead the Nuggets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Brown is shooting 48.0% and averaging 11.2 points for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Stephen Curry is averaging 29.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

    • Warriors: 6-4, averaging 120.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

    INJURIES: Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out (knee), Nikola Jokic: out (calf), Michael Porter Jr.: out (heel), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (illness).

    Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

