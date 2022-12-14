AP NEWS
Curry, Warriors set for matchup against the Pacers

By The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

Golden State Warriors (14-14, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-14, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -1; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fifth in the league scoring 29.6 points per game.

The Pacers are 8-6 on their home court. Indiana is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.6 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Warriors are 2-12 on the road. Golden State ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 14.5 fast break points per game led by Klay Thompson averaging 3.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 112-104 in the last matchup on Dec. 6. Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers with 31 points, and Thompson led the Warriors with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 19.4 points, 10.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 25.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games for Golden State.

    • LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 111.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

    Warriors: 6-4, averaging 120.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

    INJURIES:

    Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (adductor), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

