Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee host Curry and the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (14-13, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (19-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry meet when Milwaukee hosts Golden State. Antetokounmpo is second in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and Curry is fourth in the league averaging 30.0 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 12-3 in home games. Milwaukee is eighth in the NBA with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Bobby Portis averaging 2.5 offensive boards.

The Warriors are 2-11 on the road. Golden State is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Curry is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 17.8 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 113.0 points, 47.0 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES:

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (adductor), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .