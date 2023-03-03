New Orleans faces Golden State following Ingram’s 40-point game

New Orleans Pelicans (31-32, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (33-30, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces the Golden State Warriors after Brandon Ingram scored 40 points in the Pelicans’ 121-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors are 21-15 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State leads the NBA with 29.6 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.7.

The Pelicans are 20-15 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans has a 4-5 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 128-83 on Nov. 22, with Ingram scoring 34 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevon Looney is averaging 6.9 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

ADVERTISEMENT

CJ McCollum is averaging 21 points and 5.9 assists for the Pelicans. Ingram is averaging 23.1 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Gary Payton II: out (adductor), Stephen Curry: out (leg), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (ankle), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (calf), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .