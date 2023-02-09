AP Source: Trail Blazers trade Hart to Knicks for Reddish

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) gestures after he made a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Washington. The Trail Blazers won 124-116. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) gestures after he made a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Washington. The Trail Blazers won 124-116. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have traded forward Josh Hart to the New York Knicks in exchange for Cam Reddish and a protected first-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t publicly announced the deal ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline Thursday. ESPN first reported the trade.

Hart was set to start for the Blazers on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, but he suddenly left the floor during warmups. Gary Payton II replaced Hart in the starting lineup.

Hart, who is in the midst of his seventh NBA season, was averaging 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in 51 games with Portland.

Reddish, selected by Atlanta in the 2019 NBA draft, averaged 8.4 points in 20 games with the Knicks this season.

