Golden State faces Oklahoma City on 6-game road skid

Golden State Warriors (34-31, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (30-34, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits Oklahoma City looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The Thunder are 17-22 in conference play. Oklahoma City is second in the Western Conference scoring 118.2 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Warriors are 22-16 in Western Conference play. Golden State ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 38.3% from deep. Gary Payton II paces the Warriors shooting 52.9% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 141-114 on Feb. 7. Klay Thompson scored 42 points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Joe is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 9.1 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24.3 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Thompson is averaging 22.1 points for the Warriors. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 121.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 45.5 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Gary Payton II: out (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .