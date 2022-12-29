AP NEWS
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

By The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland.

The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Trail Blazers have gone 13-11 against Western Conference opponents. Portland ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 43.1 rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 9.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 30.0 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole is shooting 43.3% and averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Anfernee Simons is shooting 43.9% and averaging 22.4 points for the Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

    • INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (rest), Andrew Wiggins: out (illness), JaMychal Green: out (health and safety protocols), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Stephen Curry: out (shoulder).

    Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Gary Payton II: out (core).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

