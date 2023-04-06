NBA’s top offenses square off in Kings-Warriors matchup

Golden State Warriors (42-38, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (48-32, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors take the court in a matchup between the league’s top two offenses.

The Kings are 32-18 in conference play. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 7.3.

The Warriors are 6-9 against Pacific Division opponents. Golden State is second in the NBA scoring 118.5 points per game while shooting 47.6%.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 116-113 on Nov. 8, with Stephen Curry scoring 47 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Curry is averaging 29.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 123.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 119.8 points, 47.1 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Matthew Dellavedova: out (finger).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist), Klay Thompson: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .