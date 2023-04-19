Kings take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Warriors

Sacramento Kings (48-34, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (44-38, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Warriors -5.5; over/under is 239

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Kings lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings visit the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Kings won the last meeting 114-106 on April 18 led by 24 points from De’Aaron Fox, while Stephen Curry scored 28 points for the Warriors.

The Warriors have gone 30-22 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is second in the Western Conference scoring 118.9 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Kings are 9-7 against Pacific Division teams. Sacramento has a 19-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 22.1 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 121.7 points, 47.0 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist), Draymond Green: out (nir - league suspension).

Kings: Matthew Dellavedova: out (finger).

